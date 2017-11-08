Murder on the Orient Express Is a Spectacular Massacre of a Classic

Poirot is on vacation. He manages to get a spot on an unusually crowded luxury train from Istanbul. The train and its aristocratic passengers chug along happily until knocked off their tracks by a snowdrift in Yugoslavia. By night, somebody kills an American passenger by the name of Ratchett in a frenzy of uneven knife blows. Weirdly, his door was locked. Whodunnit? The rest of Murder on the Orient Express sees Poirot unspool the mystery with his famous little gray cells. The train setting makes it vintage Christie: It is even more confined than the traditional “house party at a country manor” murder-mystery.

Branagh has faced several large challenges in constructing this film. First, Agatha Christie fans are rabidly purist snobs. Any changes he made were always going to come under fire. Second, the 1974 Sidney Lumet version was already very, very good. Third, Murder on the Orient Express contains the best-known (and, relatedly, the most unusual) solution to any Agatha Christie story: It will not attract many viewers who do not know it, at least at first. And fourth, Branagh is not Belgian or in any way obviously suited to play the iconic role of Poirot.

This last challenge is the most important. Other actors than Suchet have taken up the mustache before. Charles Laughton was the first to play Poirot, appearing onstage in a 1928 production of Alibi. Peter Ustinov is Suchet’s best-known predecessor in the English-speaking movie world. (Rosalind Hicks, Agatha Christie’s daughter, allegedly exclaimed in a rehearsal, “That’s not Poirot!”, to which Ustinov replied, “He is now.”) Kōtarō Satomi voiced Poirot in the Japanese anime Agatha Christie’s Great Detectives Poirot and Marple (Agasa Kurisutī no Meitantei Powaro to Māpuru).