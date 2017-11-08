Murder on the Orient Express Is a Spectacular Massacre of a Classic

Adaptations of Agatha Christie novels and stories for the screen constitute an enormous genre. The first movie came out in 1928, the first TV show in 1937. Christie’s detectives Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple are the most frequent heroes of these adaptations. The series Agatha Christie’s Poirot ran on the British channel ITV from 1989 to 2013, starring David Suchet in every single one of its 228 episodes, many of which were feature-length or in multiple parts. For my entire life as an Agatha Christie devotee, Suchet—with his Mephistophelian eyebrows, prim mustache, and aquiline features—was Poirot. A hundred nights curled up on the sofa with my sister; a hundred brittle heiresses protesting their innocence; a hundred perfect endings: Suchet was there for them all.

Now, Kenneth Branagh has cast himself as the detective. Murder on the Orient Express is a new version of a very famous mystery, repackaged as a splashy movie for the 2017 holiday season. The cast is superlative. Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Johnny Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Derek Jacobi are its megastars, while the second tier boasts Olivia Colman, Leslie Odom Jr., and Marwan Kenzari, the future “hot Jafar” of the new Aladdin. We see each fine actor through the windows of the eponymous locomotive, as sweeping, luscious shots establish a unity of time, place, and action (1930s, train, murder).

Poirot is on vacation. He manages to get a spot on an unusually crowded luxury train from Istanbul. The train and its aristocratic passengers chug along happily until knocked off their tracks by a snowdrift in Yugoslavia. By night, somebody kills an American passenger by the name of Ratchett in a frenzy of uneven knife blows. Weirdly, his door was locked. Whodunnit? The rest of Murder on the Orient Express sees Poirot unspool the mystery with his famous little gray cells. The train setting makes it vintage Christie: It is even more confined than the traditional “house party at a country manor” murder-mystery.

Branagh has faced several large challenges in constructing this film. First, Agatha Christie fans are rabidly purist snobs. Any changes he made were always going to come under fire. Second, the 1974 Sidney Lumet version was already very, very good. Third, Murder on the Orient Express contains the best-known (and, relatedly, the most unusual) solution to any Agatha Christie story: It will not attract many viewers who do not know it, at least at first. And fourth, Branagh is not Belgian or in any way obviously suited to play the iconic role of Poirot.