Trump cost Republicans big in Virginia. But that doesn’t mean they’ll stop running Trump-style campaigns.

Ed Gillespie, the Republican candidate for governor of Virginia, got smoked on Tuesday, losing to Democrat Ralph Northam by nine points. In the lead-up to the election, many believed that the former RNC chair’s campaign, which embraced race-baiting and Trumpist positions on Confederate monuments and immigration, would lead to a close outcome, if not a Gillespie victory. But, in retrospect, it looks like these decisions backfired: Gillespie was annihilated in Virginia’s suburbs. Notably, Northam vastly outperformed Hillary Clinton with white voters, and particularly with college-educated white voters.

Notable:



Northam's improvement over Clinton was concentrated among white voters (left)



...which was driven by college educated whites (right): pic.twitter.com/5SEhu3yguS — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) November 8, 2017

The emerging conventional wisdom after Gillespie’s shellacking is that Republicans are in deep, deep trouble. This is right: Republicans are demoralized and Democrats are energized in a way that’s unusual for a non-presidential election year. But that doesn’t mean that Republicans are going to start running different kinds of elections.