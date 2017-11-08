American voters delivered a harsh rebuke to climate deniers on Tuesday.

The Democratic Party’s wins across the country yesterday weren’t just a repudiation of President Donald Trump’s regressive agenda, but an endorsement of progressive climate policy.

Ralph Northam and Phil Murphy—the governors-elect of Virginia and New Jersey, respectively—both campaigned on joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a cap-and-trade coalition. Member states of RGGI put strict limits on how much power plants can emit annually, but allow power plants to buy credits if they want to pollute more. It’s a proven success. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, pollution from power plants in these states has decreased significantly and raised more than $400 million for energy-efficiency programs.

Northam’s win was also a rejection of his pro-oil opponent Ed Gillespie, who promised to increase offshore drilling and supported Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris agreement. Meanwhile, fossil fuel corporations poured millions of dollars into two losing candidates in Washington state. Democrats now have full control of the state government, raising the chance that they will pass a state cap-and-trade law or carbon tax, ThinkProgress’ Natasha Geiling reports:

