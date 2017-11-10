The Republican Tax Plan Is an Assault on Renewable Energy

“The president and myself, we don’t pick winners and losers,” President Donald Trump’s Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said this spring. Speaking at a conference billed as “the largest event in the world for the oil and gas industry,” Zinke insisted that while the administration supported fossil fuel development, neither he nor Trump would stack the deck in the industry’s favor. “We don’t favor oil and gas over any other industry,” he said. “We just want to make sure the field is even and America can use its resources.”

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives doesn’t follow that mantra—at least if its bill proposing to overhaul the American tax system is any indication. While preserving $15 billion in tax subsidies for the fossil fuel industry, the bill would slash incentives for renewable energy and the electric car industry. Environmental groups are frantic. A coalition of 17 groups sent a joint letter to House members on Wednesday assailing the hypocrisy: “Despite rhetoric from GOP leaders that the tax code shouldn’t pick winners and losers, this bill very clearly picks polluting energy sectors as winners yet again, putting at risk the impressive growth of clean energy and robbing us and our children of a cleaner future.”

The House provision raising the most ire are proposed changes to the renewable electricity production tax credit, which benefits producers of wind, solar, geothermal and other types of renewable energy. Already scheduled to be phased out by 2020, the PTC would be cut by more than a third under the House bill. An analysis by Clearview Energy Partners said the proposal could reduce the credit’s value by up to 45 percent.

This week, the CEO of TriGlobal Energy—a utility-scale wind developer based in Texas—sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, urging him to reconsider. “With the PTC in place, we have created a world-class wind development company, enticing hundreds of millions of dollars in domestic and international investment,” he wrote, noting that Congress had already promised to keep the credit in place until 2020. “If Congress goes back on its promise, investment and jobs go away, and business incentive for the U.S. wind industry will be greatly diminished.”