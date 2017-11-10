The Republican Tax Plan Is an Assault on Renewable Energy

The House provision raising the most ire are proposed changes to the renewable electricity production tax credit, which benefits producers of wind, solar, geothermal and other types of renewable energy. Already scheduled to be phased out by 2020, the PTC would be cut by more than a third under the House bill. An analysis by Clearview Energy Partners said the proposal could reduce the credit’s value by up to 45 percent.

This week, the CEO of TriGlobal Energy—a utility-scale wind developer based in Texas—sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan, urging him to reconsider. “With the PTC in place, we have created a world-class wind development company, enticing hundreds of millions of dollars in domestic and international investment,” he wrote, noting that Congress had already promised to keep the credit in place until 2020. “If Congress goes back on its promise, investment and jobs go away, and business incentive for the U.S. wind industry will be greatly diminished.”

Solar energy companies don’t fare much better. The House GOP plan would also repeal the Investment Tax Credit for big solar projects that start construction after 2027. House Republicans also propose eliminating the $7,500 credit for electric vehicle purchases, which analysts say “could cripple the emerging EV market.” Along with the proposed changed to the PTC, “these changes would increase pollution and undermine America’s leadership in energy innovation,” said Michelle Robinson, director of the clean vehicles program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “We’d squander the progress we’ve made.”