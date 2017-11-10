The GOP response to the Roy Moore mess is everything you need to know about the pathologies of the Republican Party.

The response from Moore’s supporters, on the other hand, represents a different kind of pathology. The Alabama GOP is sticking behind their man—and in some cases they’re not even denying the allegations. Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler used the Bible to, uh, exonerate Moore. “Take the Bible. Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance. Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist. Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.” (This is not what happened, according to scripture.)

Bibb County GOP Chairman Jerry Pow skipped the Christian gloss and said that he’d vote for Moore even if he did molest a teenager.

After a long pause, Alabama Bibb County Republican chairman Jerry Pow tells me he'd vote for Roy Moore even if Moore did commit a sex crime against a girl.



"I would vote for Judge Moore because I wouldn't want to vote for Doug," he says. "I'm not saying I support what he did." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2017

Alabama Secretary of State Jim Moore, meanwhile, called the allegations fake news. But the most common response has been to argue that this is a giant Democratic ploy. Here’s Mobile County GOP Chairman John Skipper: “It does not really surprise me. I think it is a typical Democratic—Democrat—ploy to discredit Judge Moore, a sincere, honest, trustworthy individual.” Moore himself took up this line of reasoning, arguing that this scandal was cooked up by the Obama-Clinton machine to discredit a pious man of the people: