Donald Trump’s foreign trip was so close to being a success.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

The North Korean regime is remarkably sensitive to personal insults like this. Trump’s response, part of his “always punch back” strategy, most likely undid whatever progress he may have made.

A day later, Trump messed up yet again. While his trip to Asia offered an escape from the Russia investigation that has dogged his administration, Trump appeared to take Vladimir Putin’s side on the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 election. “I believe that he feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election,” Trump said. “As to whether I believe it, I’m with our agencies. As currently led by fine people, I believe very much in our intelligence agencies.” This is a very strange thing to say! Interference of the sort Russia engaged in during the 2016 election is always categorically denied—why Trump feels the need to defend Putin’s sincerity, which is clearly feigned, is a mystery.

But it’s also just foolish. Trump spent the last week figuratively and literally running away from the Russia investigation. Defending Putin only ensured that the scandal accompanied him on his trip.