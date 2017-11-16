Bush Showed Trump How to Attack Climate Science

Over the last ten months, the Trump administration has broken international promises to fight global warming, suppressed and distorted science to advance a deregulatory agenda, and replaced environmental advisers with fossil-fuel industry representatives. These moves may seem entirely unprecedented, but in reality, Bush drafted the blueprint for Trump’s house of denialism. Democrats nostalgic for a pre-Trump Republican Party should thus take note—because the similarities between the forty-third and forty-fifth presidents suggest that the GOP after Trump will be just as hostile to science and the environment, if not more so.

American presidents have long clashed with scientists whose findings conflicted with administration policies. Richard Nixon’s two science advisers quit after disagreements over the president’s cockamamie ideas. “[I]t’s not difficult to bamboozle a president, but it’s very difficult to de-bamboozle [a president], which I tried to do and it didn’t work,” Nixon adviser Edward David said in 2005. Nixon eventually got so frustrated that he disbanded the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy altogether. While acknowledging the scientific evidence that needle exchanges reduce HIV transmission, Bill Clinton nonetheless left intact a ban on federal funding for such programs; he and other Democrats feared appearing to support drug use.

Bush, a former oilman, was different. “At the time, he represented a new low in the relationship between the federal government and the scientific community,” said Halpern, now the deputy director of UCS’s Center for Science and Democracy. In 2004, UCS released a scathing report—endorsed by 20 Nobel laureates and signed by more than 12,000 scientists—charging that senior administration officials routinely tried to suppress or hide scientific information, either by silencing individual scientists, burying research, or censoring reports. A USDA microbiologist, for example, said “he was prohibited on no fewer than 11 occasions from publicizing his research” on the health impacts of airborne farm waste. Bush’s EPA was accused of withholding an important report on the costs and benefits of air pollution regulations. At one point, the Bush White House “blatantly tampered with the integrity of scientific analysis at a federal agency” by trying to get scientists to remove references to climate change from an EPA report.

These actions were unprecedented in 2004. Now, they’re commonplace. Like Bush, the Trump administration silences individual scientists: His EPA prevented climate scientists from presenting their research, and his Interior Department transferred a scientist who spoke out about climate change to the accounting department. The administration buries information: The EPA removed a page detailing the scientific explanation for climate change, and the latest FBI crime report is missing 70 percent of the data it used to have. And the administration scrubs language from reports—often the words “climate change.”

Bush was also accused of politicizing independent scientific review within the government. When choosing candidates for scientific advisory boards—committees that review the quality of science behind regulations—the Bush administration “repeatedly allowed political considerations to trump scientific qualifications,” according to the UCS report. When selecting members for a committee on childhood lead poisoning, for example, Bush administration officials explicitly rejected nominations from CDC staff. Instead, they appointed five new members who “were all distinguished by the likelihood that they would oppose tightening the federal lead poisoning standard.” Two of the new members had financial ties to the lead industry.