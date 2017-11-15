What Virginia Taught Democrats About Winning Back the States

The most important takeaway from last week, though, was the most obvious. “Honestly, it may sound a little flippant, but one of the most important things is to just have Democrats on the ballot,” said Steven Rogers, a Saint Louis University political scientist writing a book about state legislative elections. Rogers notes that attitudes about national politics shape state-level races significantly, making the anti-Trump mood a key contributor to Democratic success. “If you asked me to predict how a voter was going to vote, I would ask the voter’s party ID and what they think of the president,” he said. Most voters couldn’t name their state legislators, and they know less about them than their members of Congress.

Still, Democrats and progressive activists insist that campaigns matter, and the Obama era was proof that national electoral success doesn’t automatically trickle down to local races. “It’s not just about riding a wave,” PCCC co-founder Adam Green told me. “It’s about progressives creating and increasing a wave because voters want to turn out for genuinely inspiring candidates.” (The “wave” metaphor proves irresistible. Post: “If you want to ride a wave, you have to have surfers in the ocean.” Fiddler: “The anti-Trump sentiment lifting all boats is a real thing, but if you don’t have any boats to lift you’re out of luck.”) Skelley, of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, agrees that Virginia shows “Democrats should try to run someone everywhere.... They didn’t let any of the potentially vulnerable Republicans get a free pass, and a lot of them won where they weren’t supposed to.”

There are ways in which Virginia was particularly well positioned for last week’s wave. The state, for instance, allows coordination between campaigns and outside groups like Forward Majority. “These outside groups didn’t have to operate in the dark in terms of knocking on doors a campaign had already knocked, or dropping a mail piece in an area that campaign had already hit,” Fiddler said. “It basically allowed candidates and campaigns to avoid duplication and maximize resources.” But most states “are far more restrictive in terms of how independent groups can work with state-level campaign committees,” Fiddler added, “and navigating those myriad laws is going to be a challenge for these new groups as they seek to extend their operations beyond Virginia next year.” Post acknowledged this challenge, telling me, “Part of our role is to help groups that have never taken part at the state legislative level before navigate through the campaign finance laws.”