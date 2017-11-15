What Virginia Taught Democrats About Winning Back the States

Jessica Post, the executive director of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, argued in an interview last month that “the first wall of resistance against Trump is in the states.” Acknowledging Democratic ineptitude in state politics through the Obama years, Post told Soledad O’Brien, “We thought that if we invested in the presidency, if we spent more money on paid communications, all of that would simply trickle down and legislative candidates would get elected. The reality is all of these candidates need to run their own campaigns with shoe leather, smart digital engagement, and better funding to get their own messages out. They can’t just run under the banner of the national presidential campaign, which I think was a longtime assumption.”

Post’s group made an effort this year to up its game. According to Yahoo News, “The DLCC has raised a record $10 million since President Trump was elected—a more than 450 percent increase from 2016. It says it has knocked on more than a million doors to turn out voters for the Virginia House of Delegates contests, more than doubling last year’s efforts in the state.” Yet as the saying goes, victory has a hundred fathers, and institutional Democratic groups in Virginia received help from a host of outside players. The list includes Run for Something, MoveOn, Future Now, Flippable, Forward Majority, Indivisible, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC), the Working Families Party, Our Revolution, Let America Vote, and Sister District.

Several groups say they made a difference in second-tier races where the party didn’t invest as much money—a model that can be scaled nationwide. “Where the party had a set amount of resources and was focused on a set amount of districts, it was definitely an integral part of our strategy to come in with the resources we had and the strategy we had to focus on another slew of districts,” said Forward Majority spokesman Ben Wexler-Waite. “The races we played in, despite the fact that they were in a more blue state, were seen as particularly unwinnable.” Forward Majority backed candidates like democratic socialist Lee Carter, who ousted the House majority whip, and experimented with text messaging—an alternative to robocalls that, as Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign showed, can be effective in making an authentic connection with voters. “It enables you to really engage in a back and forth with the voter in a manageable way,” Fiddler said. “I think there’s a lot of potential there.”

Post drew a few specific lessons from the Virginia results. The Democrats’ wins in Loudoun County show the party should target similar suburbs across the country, such as Chester County, Pennsylvania. They should see electoral as well as civic value in diversity after historic wins for transgender and Latina candidates, and they should appreciate the “reverse coattails” effect that quality state legislative campaigns can have. “In districts with highly competitive Delegate races in Virginia, Democratic vote turnout increased by 40 percent,” Run for Something co-founder Ross Morales Rocketto wrote at HuffPost on Tuesday. “Essentially, it means that the folks running for state and local offices were responsible for increasing turnout for statewide candidates like Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General.”



The most important takeaway from last week, though, was the most obvious. “Honestly, it may sound a little flippant, but one of the most important things is to just have Democrats on the ballot,” said Steven Rogers, a Saint Louis University political scientist writing a book about state legislative elections. Rogers notes that attitudes about national politics shape state-level races significantly, making the anti-Trump mood a key contributor to Democratic success. “If you asked me to predict how a voter was going to vote, I would ask the voter’s party ID and what they think of the president,” he said. Most voters couldn’t name their state legislators, and they know less about them than their members of Congress.