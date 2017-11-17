The Democrats Must Nominate Another Woman for President

The answer to both questions is yes, but there’s limited utility in these arguments today. His presidency ended nearly 17 years ago, and his political star has steadily waned ever since. With Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump last year, his last chance to regain any real power within the party evaporated. The party must still reckon with the accusations against Bill Clinton, but they likely don’t impinge on the party’s future—not in the way that the accusations against Franken do, for instance.

Bill Clinton’s misconduct is most relevant in dissecting the 2016 election, and what Democrats should—and shouldn’t—deduce from it. Hillary Clinton ran a historic campaign that received more votes than any white man in American history, including her opponent, yet she lost. There were many reasons for her loss, first and foremost the very existence of the undemocratic Electoral College. Sexism was also clearly a factor: She won 54 percent of women, versus just 41 percent of men, the biggest gender gap in more than four decades. Millions of American men simply couldn’t bring themselves to vote for a woman.

But many of those men, and indeed many women, couldn’t bring themselves to vote for this particular woman—a Clinton. She was hobbled by her husband’s behavior in myriad, unfair ways. From the 1990s through today, she has been variously accused of enabling her husband’s sexual misconduct, of being too weak to curtail it, and of silencing his accusers. Last year, his misdeeds was weaponized against her. Whenever she criticized Trump’s sexism, Republicans would counter with Lewinsky; Trump even tried to seat Broaddrick and three other accusers in his V.I.P. box during a debate.