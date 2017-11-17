The Democrats Must Nominate Another Woman for President

Republicans are putting on a good show of handwringing over Roy Moore, the Senate candidate from Alabama and accused predator of teenage girls. But nothing they do can change the GOP’s record against women’s rights and its acceptance—some might say outright embrace—of sexism. They can expel Moore from the party, and Donald Trump, whom they nominated for president after he bragged about committing sexual assault, will still be the most powerful man in America. And that’s just fine with most Republican voters.

Democrats can’t afford to be so morally lax, since they stand for gender equality.

Moreover, women are the core of the party’s base, and the most energized faction of the anti-Trump forces. The Guardian reported this month that, “while established progressive organizations have seen important upswings in membership and provided important guidance and resources, the most striking and novel aspect of the resistance has been the creation of an astounding number of new grassroots groups, at least six times the number the Tea Party could boast at its height. Locally focused, self-organized, and overwhelmingly led by women, these groups show every sign of digging in for the long haul.”

Fascinating new poll: Women have made 86% of the activists anti-Trump calls to Congress. The resistance is female.https://t.co/Z73PBJ8JYg — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) March 31, 2017

The Democrats have much better record than Republicans in electing women: 78 of the 104 women in Congress are Democrats, comprising a third of all Democratic representatives and senators combined. This gender between parties has been growing steadily since the early 1990s, and is likely to widen under Trump.

Center for American Women and Politics

Barack Obama, his “you’re likable enough” remark to Hillary Clinton notwithstanding, was as good a man as he was a president. But Trump has shown America the consequences of electing an unabashed sexist. He rolled back the Obamacare contraception mandate for employer-provided health insurance, allowing exemptions for moral or religious reasons; he halted an Obama-era rule that would have required companies to report how much they pay women versus men; Education Secretary Betsy DeVos eliminated Obama-era guidance for how colleges should handle sexual assault complaints, raising the burden of proof for women; and so on.

Trump, like so many other male bosses in America, has also shown a preference for hiring men. As The Guardian reported earlier this year, “80% of nominations for top jobs in the Trump administration have gone to men—putting Donald Trump on track to assemble the most male-dominated federal government in nearly a quarter-century.” We know all too well, thanks to the #MeToo stories pouring out every day, that a male-dominated workplace fosters a culture of sexual harassment—and often worse. Good thing there’s a simple, proven solution for this scourge: put more women in positions of power.

That’s yet another reason why Democrats should elevate women to leadership roles across the country—in municipal government, statehouses, governor’s mansions, Congress, and, yes, the White House. But electing a woman president is ultimately crucial as a rejection of the 2016 election. It wasn’t just that Hillary Clinton failed to break the glass ceiling, but that she lost to so blatant and vulgar a misogynist as Trump. Neera Tanden, the president of the Center for American Progress, tweeted in response to the Jeff Stein tweet above:

I don't think the country has understood how psychologically wounding it was to so many women that Trump won after the Access Hollywood tape https://t.co/asbo4Z1uWR — Neera Tanden🖖🏼 (@neeratanden) April 2, 2017

This echoes a sentiment expressed a few days after the election by Rebecca Traister in New York magazine: “The enormity of the upset came at the end of what had already been a traumatic election for the women and immigrants and people of color to whom Clinton was trying to appeal, and who had spent months being derided, threatened, groped, caricatured, insulted, and humiliated by Donald Trump and his supporters.” For the women who are the heart of the Democratic coalition, it’s a personal affront to have as president—the embodiment of the nation—a man who who is so openly contemptuous of their humanity. Trump’s election ripped wide a wound in America, and only a woman president can heal it.