The Audacity of Joe Biden

Biden is upfront about his disdain for the tricks Clinton pulled to keep him out of the race. He turns up his nose at the Clintons’ attempts to distance themselves from the 1994 crime bill, and suspects that newspaper stories about his ties to the banking and credit card industry originated with the campaign. But mostly, he just thought she ran a lousy campaign: “The campaign I was witnessing in the summer of 2015,” he writes, “was so negative, so dreary, so divisive, so personal. So small.”



Promise Me, Dad ends with Biden laying out how he would have run in the 2016 election—and there’s not much that’s small about it. There is plenty of 20/20 hindsight here, but it’s a fascinating bit of counter-history, with Biden making the case that he could have won over Bernie Sanders supporters with his blue-collar-ish authenticity and Clinton supporters with his government experience. He says he would have foregone super PAC money and taken on Wall Street, albeit in a gentler manner than Sanders, but in a harsher manner than Clinton. He would have made tax reform a priority, emphasizing a fair deal for the middle class and ending tax breaks exploited by the wealthy. He would have pushed for a $15 minimum wage, a noted departure from Clinton’s very Clinton-esque compromise. There is talk about gun control and infrastructure and health care. He continually reminds the reader that his “favorable ratings were higher than those of any candidate in the race—in either party.”



But Biden barely touches on his biggest liabilities. There’s his vote for the Iraq War, an issue that dogged Clinton throughout the primary. There’s Biden’s failure to protect Anita Hill from attacks during her sexual harassment testimony before his Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991—an issue that has become particularly important in a post-Weinstein world. There’s his coziness with certain special interests (he’s from Delaware, after all). In fact, there are long chunks of this book that suggest that Biden is more out of touch with the Democratic Party than he thinks.



In one moving section, Biden details the aftermath of the assassination of New York police officers Wenjein Liu and Rafael Ramos in 2014; they were killed while sitting in their patrol cars by a man seeking to avenge the death of Eric Garner. The passage showcases Biden’s strengths, including his ability to transcend divisive moments. But Biden brings this section up, in part, to focus attention on the 1994 crime bill that he authored. That bill, Biden proudly writes, put 100,000 police officers on the streets and ended a decades-long spike in violent crime. What he doesn’t mention is that the bill also led to a spike in mass incarceration.



In Biden’s world, cops hate New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has spoken out against police brutality, but they love Biden. This is presented as proof of his electability and his ability to reach out to new constituencies. But his evident pride in this disastrous bill—and his frustration at the Clinton family’s refusal to speak on its behalf—would be a crushing liability in any Democratic primary.

