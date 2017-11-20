Mind of a Chef Is the Best Show on Television

As we accompany them on this journey, we learn how taste, that mysterious marriage of sense and sensibility, is developed. We understand why April Bloomfield (season two) prefers her fried eggs with a crispy corona, and why Gabrielle Hamilton (season four) used to serve her guests sardines in a can. We see how every dish is a small facet of the self, how formative moments, particularly those from childhood, inform decisions about seasoning and texture, char and spice. Mind of a Chef is about how food is made, yes; but it is also about how a person comes into being, how the ingredients of her life have been combined just so.

The show’s executive producer is Anthony Bourdain, its production company Zero Point Zero, and its aesthetic formula will be familiar to anyone who has watched Parts Unknown or No Reservations. The food is filmed with a Terrence Malick–like tenderness, and there are aching shots of Rome, Chengdu, Tokyo, and Paris that will send you searching for cheap airfares on the internet. But there’s also a grimy streak to Mind of a Chef that captures the ways in which professional cooking is still a punkish subculture. There are animated sequences that borrow the visceral, almost grotesque stylings of Lucky Peach, the defunct food magazine co-founded by Momofuku’s David Chang (the host of season one). It’s as if the show is trying to say that no matter how glamorous the culinary world becomes, it can never escape its grubby roots, back in the kitchen with the potato peelings and fish scales. Just picture Hamilton with her regal mien, every hair swept casually into perfect place, plunging her hands into a big old cephalopod.

Perhaps no chef quite captures the show’s desired balance between high and low, body and mind, as well as Bowien. Whereas Bourdain styled himself as an adventuring chef—ranging about the world with a bottomless appetite for sensual pleasures—Bowien is sensitive, cerebral, the observing eye turned inward. The connection between self-discovery and food goes right back to the beginning of gastronomy. Think of Brillat-Savarin’s famous line—“Tell me what you eat, and I will tell you what you are”—or biographies in food like M.F.K. Fisher’s The Gastronomical Me and Jacques Pepin’s The Apprentice. But even though food television is a booming industry, few shows have attempted to draw this connection out in a serious way, capturing the chef’s depths and contradictions.