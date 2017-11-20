Mind of a Chef Is the Best Show on Television

In the newest season of Mind of a Chef, Danny Bowien, fresh from a trip to China’s Sichuan province, tells the camera, “Sichuan food is what made me.” This is true in the most banal sense: Bowien, a New York transplant by way of Seoul, Oklahoma City, and San Francisco, built his reputation and his flagship restaurant, Mission Chinese Food, on garlic and peppercorns and bean paste, on dishes so hot they famously numb and tickle. But this is not what Bowien means. He is talking about something much closer to the heart: “It made me find out who I was as a person, in a weird way.”

Since its debut on PBS in 2012, Mind of a Chef has matured into television’s most fascinating document of the creative mind at work. The show has distinguished itself by treating its stars, who change each season, as both subjects and hosts. Like other chefs on television, they teach viewers how to make dishes: ramen, rabbit pie, braised octopus, scotch eggs, mapo tofu, even a wild trout roe in a warm crust of dried pigs’ blood. But unlike other television chefs, they are invited to examine their obsessions, plumb their memories, and pass through old haunts like ghosts of their former selves.

As we accompany them on this journey, we learn how taste, that mysterious marriage of sense and sensibility, is developed. We understand why April Bloomfield (season two) prefers her fried eggs with a crispy corona, and why Gabrielle Hamilton (season four) used to serve her guests sardines in a can. We see how every dish is a small facet of the self, how formative moments, particularly those from childhood, inform decisions about seasoning and texture, char and spice. Mind of a Chef is about how food is made, yes; but it is also about how a person comes into being, how the ingredients of her life have been combined just so.

The show’s executive producer is Anthony Bourdain, its production company Zero Point Zero, and its aesthetic formula will be familiar to anyone who has watched Parts Unknown or No Reservations. The food is filmed with a Terrence Malick–like tenderness, and there are aching shots of Rome, Chengdu, Tokyo, and Paris that will send you searching for cheap airfares on the internet. But there’s also a grimy streak to Mind of a Chef that captures the ways in which professional cooking is still a punkish subculture. There are animated sequences that borrow the visceral, almost grotesque stylings of Lucky Peach, the defunct food magazine co-founded by Momofuku’s David Chang (the host of season one). It’s as if the show is trying to say that no matter how glamorous the culinary world becomes, it can never escape its grubby roots, back in the kitchen with the potato peelings and fish scales. Just picture Hamilton with her regal mien, every hair swept casually into perfect place, plunging her hands into a big old cephalopod.