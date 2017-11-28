Digital Détente

Ironically, now would be a good time to propose a limited cyber accord with Russia. Not the crazy “impenetrable cybersecurity unit” that Trump floated in July, but an agreement to forgo state-supported “doxing,” or the public release of private emails and other electronic data—what the Russian military intelligence agency did to the Democratic National Committee.

Barack Obama set a precedent for bilateral cyber agreements when he reached an accord with Beijing in 2015 to curtail commercial cyberespionage. And while Obama was criticized at the time for what looked to some like capitulation, experts now agree that the deal had at least some positive benefit, as Chinese hackers, according to a report by the network-security firm FireEye, decreased their attacks on U.S. targets.

Why now for a Russia accord? Because Putin fears, at a level approaching paranoia, U.S. efforts at “regime change,” and Russia has its own presidential election coming up in March. Putin, or his chosen successor if he decides not to run, will almost certainly win another six-year term—unless the United States disrupts things by, say, releasing a cache of compromising material that turns the Russian population against him. To avoid that possibility, Putin might just find an anti-doxing agreement to be useful. And if Putin either didn’t agree to, or didn’t comply with, a limited cyber accord, it would undercut Russia’s already controversial efforts in the U.N. to be seen as a world leader on cyber policy.

Would such an agreement be enforceable? While it might be impossible to prove who ordered a doxing attack, absolute proof isn’t necessary. If attacks against the United States were linked to Russian citizens or Russian territory, and Russia did nothing to stop them, that would be evidence enough of Moscow’s culpability in breaking the agreement.

Even at the height of the Cold War, the United States recognized that working together with Moscow served U.S. interests. In fact, following the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, and during the years of the Vietnam War (when Moscow helped fund and arm Washington’s North Vietnamese enemies), the United States and the Soviet Union succeeded in limiting their competition through arms control agreements and other forms of cooperation.

We should take a cue from the Cold War in our dealings with Russia today. For example, many senior U.S. military officers favor restoring regular interactions with their Russian counterparts on security issues. Congress banned most “military to military” activities—such as seminars and joint training exercises—in 2015. But curtailing these interactions does not harm Russia. Instead, it makes potential confrontations more dangerous, by depriving military leaders of insight into their adversaries’ strategic thinking. The resumption of communication might even lead to new agreements: Compacts reached by military officers in 1972 and 1989 helped prevent escalation when U.S. and Soviet military ships and aircraft encountered each other in international waters and airspace.

Russia has strong incentives to cooperate on nuclear issues, too. It doesn’t want the strategic instability that comes from having rising nuclear powers near its borders. In 1968, Moscow signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and in 1995 it joined the Missile Technology Control Regime agreement, which prohibits the export of missile technology that could be used to deliver weapons of mass destruction. Russia was also a key partner in the 2015 agreement that limited Iran’s nuclear development. And despite Putin’s less-than-perfect record on enforcement, Russia has been a necessary participant in expanding U.N. sanctions against North Korea. Instead of making unilateral threats against Tehran and Pyongyang, the United States should try to enlist Russia’s help in pressuring Iran and North Korea to abstain from advanced missile development and return to the negotiating table.

Even in an era of distrust and suspicion, limited cooperation with Russia may be possible. Rather than undermining the State Department, the Trump administration should encourage its greatest foreign policy minds to pursue coherent and effective strategies toward our rivals. Mutually advantageous cooperation—not sanctions—may be Washington’s only hope of keeping Putin in check.