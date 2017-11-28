Digital Détente

But while Trump and Tillerson are busy “deconstructing” the administrative state, U.S. foreign policy toward Russia has stalled. The economic sanctions Congress approved this summer send a signal to Russia that the United States is angry about the Kremlin’s digital meddling in our presidential election. But sanctions have done little to change Russia’s actions or to make America more secure. Rather than further escalating the conflict with Russia, the United States should be looking for ways to limit the confrontation. This was a hallmark of bilateral policy during the Cold War, and it should be resurrected today.

The United States, together with its allies, initiated sanctions on Moscow after Russia seized Crimea in 2014 and increased them as Russia fomented war in eastern Ukraine. Three years later, however, there is no hard evidence that sanctions have changed Russia’s behavior. The low-level military conflict in Ukraine grinds on, with Russia maintaining its support for the rebels. And U.S. officials believe that Russia will continue to interfere in future U.S. elections.

I’m not suggesting doing away with sanctions altogether—Russia has done nothing to deserve that. And if Vladimir Putin ever attacked the United States or its allies, much harsher sanctions that denied Russian banks access to global financial markets could send the Russian economy into free-fall. But the existing sanctions are tempered by the relatively weak economic connections between our two countries. Trade with the United States represents a small fraction of Russia’s total international commerce. Sanctions restricting international loans to Moscow caused overall levels of foreign investment in Russia to plummet in 2014. But Russia’s economic ties with European and Asian countries remain strong, and by 2016, foreign investment in Moscow rebounded, up $26 billion compared to the year before.