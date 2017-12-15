Cruel Intentions

The violence in Haneke’s new film, Happy End, happens mostly off-screen. The film proceeds like a melodrama, but you may leave the theater thinking you’ve just seen the blackest of comedies. The story of three generations of a wealthy French family in the throes of several crises, it brings together themes from Haneke’s most recent films. As in Amour, which ends in a husband’s euthanizing his wife, there is the plight of an elderly patriarch who finds himself at the edge of death that can’t come too soon. Like The White Ribbon, in which abused children turn violent themselves, the new film examines the effect of parents’ failings on their children. And as in Caché, the painful legacy of colonialism hovers over the story, this time through references to Europe’s migrant crisis.

Much of the action in Happy End takes place at the Laurent family mansion in Calais, near the Calais Jungle, an encampment where migrants gathered from 2015 until its evacuation in the fall of 2016. The Laurents own an industrial construction firm, and they may be held responsible for the collapse of a foundation wall that occurs in the film’s first few minutes. The firm is managed by the middle-aged daughter, Anne (Isabelle Huppert), who is grooming her twentysomething son, Pierre (Franz Rogowski), to succeed her. But Pierre was managing the site of the accident and may be implicated in the collapse. His behavior has become erratic, and Anne thinks he’s drinking too much.



Meanwhile, there has been a suicide attempt. The patient, who soon dies, is the ex-wife of Anne’s brother Thomas (Mathieu Kassovitz). Their child, the twelve-year-old Eve (Fantine Harduin), will be coming to live with her father and the rest of the Laurents after a long estrangement. Thomas has remarried, to Anaïs (Laura Verlinden), and they have an infant son. The Laurent paterfamilias, Georges (Jean-Louis Trintignant), is in his mid-eighties and losing his marbles, a condition he frequently points out to his family. Haneke weaves these crises together in an exquisitely escalating mood of unease until a finale that replays the tragedies of the earlier films as farce and earns Happy End its ironic title.