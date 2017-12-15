Cruel Intentions

Illustration by Mario Wagner

The Austrian director Michael Haneke has been called a cynic, a nihilist, and a fraud. He’s called himself a “realist.” The question is whether the bleakness of his films represents a recognizable reality or whether his dark manipulations and depictions of violence—especially of suicide, but also torture, murder, and mercy killings—are merely sensational, calling attention to nothing more than themselves. That he works in the grammar of European avant-garde cinema—often employing long takes in which nothing much happens, building toward climactic scenes in which all too much happens—rather than in the vernacular of Hollywood thrillers and action films raises another question: Is he merely preaching to a choir of festival juries and art-house audiences?

The best of Haneke’s films suspend these questions by transcending their status as commentary on or critique of violence. Their despairing visions are mounted on genre forms that they overwhelm. It won’t do to call The Piano Teacher (2001) or Caché (2005) psychological thrillers or The White Ribbon (2009) a parable of German village life on the eve of World War I. They only become stirring by exposing how insufficient those genre labels are to describe them. The violence on the screen—the assault of Erika by her lover in The Piano Teacher, the suicide in Caché, the mutilated boy in The White Ribbon—verge on the unwatchable. With its leave-no-survivors story of home invasion, torture, and murder, Funny Games—the 1997 German-language film Haneke remade in English a decade later—is pure provocation, impossible to watch twice. Perhaps it was easier to shoot twice.

The violence in Haneke’s new film, Happy End, happens mostly off-screen. The film proceeds like a melodrama, but you may leave the theater thinking you’ve just seen the blackest of comedies. The story of three generations of a wealthy French family in the throes of several crises, it brings together themes from Haneke’s most recent films. As in Amour, which ends in a husband’s euthanizing his wife, there is the plight of an elderly patriarch who finds himself at the edge of death that can’t come too soon. Like The White Ribbon, in which abused children turn violent themselves, the new film examines the effect of parents’ failings on their children. And as in Caché, the painful legacy of colonialism hovers over the story, this time through references to Europe’s migrant crisis.

Much of the action in Happy End takes place at the Laurent family mansion in Calais, near the Calais Jungle, an encampment where migrants gathered from 2015 until its evacuation in the fall of 2016. The Laurents own an industrial construction firm, and they may be held responsible for the collapse of a foundation wall that occurs in the film’s first few minutes. The firm is managed by the middle-aged daughter, Anne (Isabelle Huppert), who is grooming her twentysomething son, Pierre (Franz Rogowski), to succeed her. But Pierre was managing the site of the accident and may be implicated in the collapse. His behavior has become erratic, and Anne thinks he’s drinking too much.

