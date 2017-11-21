Congress’s reckoning with sexual harassment is just beginning.

Monday began with a second woman accusing Senator Al Franken of sexual misconduct. It ended—after serious allegations against Charlie Rose and Glenn Thrush—with BuzzFeed reporting that Representative John Conyers, the longest-serving member of the House, had paid $27,000 to settle a wrongful dismissal complaint from an employee who alleged that Conyers fired her for refusing his “sexual advances.”

The complaint against Conyers was filed in 2014. It alleges that Conyers repeatedly made sexual demands and comments, and that he forced the former employee to work nights, weekends, and holidays to “keep him company.” In the documents provided to BuzzFeed the former employee said, “Rep. Conyers strongly postulated that the performing of personal service or favors would be looked upon favorably and lead to salary increases or promotions.” The complaint includes four signed affidavits backing up the former employee’s case and stating that these were not isolated instances.