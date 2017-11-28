The Delightful, Rebellious Rise of The Ballets Trockadero

The joke isn’t just about ballerinas. It’s also about men and women, flouting and conforming to expectations onstage and off it.

The Trocks-as-ballerinas have gotten a lot of attention, and rightly so: They amplify “feminine” movements to parodic excess, and do great prima donna antics. But the “men,” as Gia Kourlas says in Rebels on Pointe, are also “delightful,” with puffy wigs, hyperbolic romantic melancholy, and a willingness to get bossed around by ballerinas. Each company member has both a male and female alter ego: Jacques D’aniels, Mikhail Mudkin, Tatiana Youbetyabooktskaya, Innokenti Smoktumuchsky, Nadia Doumiafeyva. The names are funny on their own, even if you don’t catch the references to ballet heroes (Jacques d’Amboise, Mikhail Mordkin) or the sly, historical one-upmanship: In the heyday of the various Ballet Russe companies, up through the 1950s, American and British dancers sometimes adopted foreign stage names to project an air of old-world glamour (Lillian Marks became Alicia Markova; Patricia Meyers, Alexandra Denisova). The Trocks dust off the same old glamour, with a well-timed sneeze.

The Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, in particular, toured across North America, bringing ballet to audiences who’d often never seen it before. In this, too, they’re models for the Trocks. The company supports itself entirely on box office revenue, which is quite a feat—and, after Jesse Helms’s 1989 attack on “indecent” NEA-funded art, it must’ve been a necessity. For their business model to work, the Trocks keep costs low—a New York apartment serves as the company “office”—and they perform frequently. They tour for a daunting 200 nights a year, nationally and internationally. They are big in Japan. And because they’re funny, they don’t have the same intimidation factor as other classical companies: You can go, and know you’ll be entertained.

Rebels on Pointe traces the broad contours of the Trocks’ history, including the immense losses they experienced during the AIDS epidemic and the happy fact that, today, the troupe includes three married couples in its ranks. “For a gay man of my age,” artistic director Tory Dobrin tells the company in one scene, “to think that that could happen in my lifetime—I didn’t think that it was possible.” The company hasn’t just stayed afloat as minds have begun to open and mores have begun to change; They have helped usher in the change.

When the troupe began, in the midst of the gay liberation movement, drag was still a relatively underground phenomenon. Introducing them on national television in 1977, Shirley Maclaine explained that “up until” the Trocks began performing, “what they do onstage so brilliantly would not only have been unlikely but probably illegal in at least 13 states.” She giggles with obvious delight, but her assertion has gravity: This stuff seemed more or less impossible until the Trocks showed otherwise. When Dobrin joined the Trocks in the 1980s, he says, there were no kids in the audience; now, there are plenty. “In our own way,” he says in the film, “we exposed millions of people to a gay sensibility, and we did it with a lot of talent and a lot of good cheer.”

The Trocks rehearse “Don Quixote” in Madrid earlier this year. Pierre-Philippe Marcou

The Trocks have also served as a chosen family for dancers from across the world who in many cases, haven’t fit into the norms of mainstream society or the ballet world. And it’s in the attention to these dancers that Rebels on Pointe does some of its most moving work, exploring how people hold a space for one another, and how ballet—if we allow it, or make it—can hold a space for us.