Did a coal baron make his miners attend today’s EPA hearing?

Thus, seeing the coal workers in the hearing room in Charleston on Tuesday, I asked Murray if he had asked his employees to come. “No, I did not. They came on their own,” he said. “Their lives have been destroyed and they’re here because they wanted to be there. Nobody asked them to be here, and I certainly didn’t ask them to be here.” Later, as the coal workers filed out of the hearing room during a 15-minute break, I asked a Murray worker, Ryan Wilson, whether Murray had asked him to attend. “He did ask,” he said. “He asked for volunteers.”

Wilson and most of the other workers there probably didn’t feel unduly pressured to attend the EPA hearing, as they clearly aren’t fans of the EPA or climate change regulations—and they like their boss. “He supports us, so we’re going to fight for him and show him support,” Wilson said. And though Murray’s story is at odds with Wilson’s, he was straightforward when I asked if he advocates against the Clean Power Plan to his workers. “Of course,” Murray told me. “But I advocate everywhere.”