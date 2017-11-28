What Will West Virginians Say About Trump’s Pro-Coal Plan?

“The EPA is having this hearing here because they think everyone in West Virginia opposes the Clean Power Plan,” said Bill Price, an organizer for the Sierra Club in West Virginia. “We’re going to show them differently.”

Tuesday’s hearing, however, is expected to be mostly civil. The Sierra Club had planned to bring a giant inflatable inhaler to the state Capitol where the hearings are being held, which may have provoked some backlash, but their transportation plan fell through. Absent that, Price said there are no planned demonstrations or protests. Vivian Stockman, the vice director of the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition, agreed. “At this point, I don’t think we’re expecting too much trouble,” she said. “But you never can rule it out either.”

But even in the war of words, pro-climate activists aren’t optimistic that their concerns will be heard or considered by the EPA. And they’re right not to be. Pruitt has made no secret of his positions: that climate change is not manmade nor a serious problem; that the opinions of industry players are more important than environmentalists; and that Obama’s climate regulation is unlawful. (Pruitt himself sued the EPA four times to stop the regulation before he became EPA administrator.) Public health and green groups aren’t likely to sway Pruitt with talking points about environmental stewardship or moral imperatives or the economic benefits of a clean-energy economy. At best, the hearing will allow them a chance to vent, and perhaps to change a few citizens’ minds.

The most interesting public comments, though, likely will come from non-affiliated, average West Virginians—if in fact they realize they have the opportunity to speak. The EPA only gave the public two weeks to sign up for a speaking slot, and publicized the hearing only by press release. Still, more than 60 names without affiliations appear on the EPA’s lists of expected speakers (although one of those names is “Ferg Ferg,” so who knows).

It will also be telling whether Pruitt decides to hold another hearing in a different city. He cited Charleston as the place where citizens are “most impacted” by repealing climate change regulations—but the people who actually live near polluting coal plants are mostly located in states like Illinois, Ohio, and Texas. Those people are disproportionately black, Latino, and Native American; 39 percent of those who live near coal-fired power plants are people of color, according to the NAACP. In reducing carbon emissions, the Clean Power Plan would also result in the reduction of air pollutants for those people. And yet, the only hearing on the Clean Power Plan repeal is in West Virginia, which is more than 90 percent white.