Donald Trump’s Islamophobia has entered a dangerous new phase.

Trump has always clung to a kind of plausible deniability when peddling racist nonsense, insisting that his attacks on NFL players protesting police brutality are about patriotism and that his claims that undocumented immigrants are rapists are about law and order. But there is nothing Trump can do to defend his decision to retweet three videos posted by Jayda Fransen, the leader of the extremist far-right group Britain First, on Wednesday. The videos are captioned “Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!”, “Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!”, and “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!”

These videos are racist and clear incitements to violence. They portray Muslims as inherently violent and locked in an existential conflict with Christians and white people. The reason they’ve even alarmed conspiracy theorists like InfoWars’s Paul Joseph Watson is that they dispense with any subtext and get straight to the Islamophobic text. Trump is not merely saying that we should stop bad Muslims who are perverting Islam, but that Islam itself represents a threat to the West, to white people, and to Christianity.