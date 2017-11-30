James Franco’s Brilliantly Bad Starring Role

In fifty years

My sleep will be death,

I’ll go like the rest,

But I’ll have played

All the games and all the roles.

Mediocrity on the page didn’t preclude excellence on screen. Franco could anchor a tentpole action franchise like Planet of the Apes with charm, or exude surly brilliance as a charismatic thug in Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers. If his comedic performances were inescapably laddish, they were a symptom of the pervasive Judd Apatow aesthetic in which he was cradled. Franco’s directorial efforts, adapting two Faulkner novels (As I Lay Dying and The Sound and the Fury) and one by Cormac McCarthy (Child of God), smacked again of the overgrown AP English student’s impulse to conjure a Southern gothic version of Masterpiece Theater. It’s therefore something of a surprise that The Disaster Artist has channelled the tendencies present in both Franco’s failures and his successes into a singularly beguiling meta-entertainment.

The role of Tommy Wiseau is perfect for Franco because Wiseau is the opposite of slick, though not for lack of trying. Wiseau’s origins (Poland?), age (early 60s?), and the source of his fortune (clothing imports? retail real estate? something shadier?) have been matters of speculation that he keeps secret. Whatever his genuine background, The Disaster Artist tells us that by the late 1990s Wiseau was living in San Francisco, driving a Mercedes, and taking acting classes. The film opens with Franco’s Wiseau crawling, slithering, and lunging across a stage attempting a volcanic version of Brando’s Stanley Kowalski. Watching from the risers, his future co-star Greg Sestero (Dave Franco) sees something in him that’s absent in his other listless classmates. Talent wouldn’t exactly be the word for it.

Wiseau wanted what Franco has. Not fame and exposure, exactly, but a life realized on the screen, the feeling of having “played / All the games and all the roles.” On a whim, he and Sestero moved to West Hollywood, where Wiseau already had an apartment. Sestero got an agent and parts in commercials. Wiseau got nothing. When the impossibility of attaining even a fraction of what he what he wanted (like, say, being an extra) dawned on Wiseau, he undertook to make it for himself. Thus the elaborate, multi-million-dollar vanity project that is The Room.

I had never watched The Room before I saw The Disaster Artist. As Bissell relates in a 2010 Harper’s profile of Wiseau, The Room is best viewed at midnight screenings among an intoxicated audience who ritually throw spoons at the screen. Watching it alone is accompanied by the indecorous sensation of being a voyeur, spiked with gag-inducing feeling of watching much too long, bad, soft porn scenes scored to bland R&B. There is the technical badness of The Room—a plot devoid of rational motivation, subplots that go nowhere, establishing shots that make no sense, mixing of digital and celluloid photography, bad green screen backgrounds, pointless jogging sequences, and why do the characters keep gathering up on the roof?—but the overwhelming, fascinating badness is the presence of Wiseau himself.