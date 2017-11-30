James Franco’s Brilliantly Bad Starring Role

I had never watched The Room before I saw The Disaster Artist. As Bissell relates in a 2010 Harper’s profile of Wiseau, The Room is best viewed at midnight screenings among an intoxicated audience who ritually throw spoons at the screen. Watching it alone is accompanied by the indecorous sensation of being a voyeur, spiked with gag-inducing feeling of watching much too long, bad, soft porn scenes scored to bland R&B. There is the technical badness of The Room—a plot devoid of rational motivation, subplots that go nowhere, establishing shots that make no sense, mixing of digital and celluloid photography, bad green screen backgrounds, pointless jogging sequences, and why do the characters keep gathering up on the roof?—but the overwhelming, fascinating badness is the presence of Wiseau himself.

Instead of an unbridled fiasco with a kook at its core, The Disaster Artist is a conventional comedy built around a brilliantly performed misfit.

One interpretation of the greatness of Hamlet is that it’s a conventional revenge drama with a real human being trapped in the middle of it. The great badness of The Room is that Wiseau is a genuine human freak trapped in a world populated by barely professional actors. While all the others are doing their best to perform The Room’s incoherent adultery plot Wiseau strides through the nonsense trying to be an idealized version of himself. Every scene without him plays like mediocre television. Every scene of Wiseau has more in common with a Werner Herzog documentary. Noble as he tries to seem, Wiseau is unmistakably a fiend.

Franco understands this and marshals all his degree-mongering studiousness to play the autodidact devoid of self-awareness. (Do you count as an autodidact if what you teach yourself is all wrong?). The risk of the role is that playing Wiseau could amount to little more than doing an impression of him; the film itself risks becoming a docudrama. Its second half does faithfully recreate the making of The Room with several frame-by-frame re-enactments. The frame around that recreation is a conventional buddy comedy about Sestero and Wiseau’s friendship. James Franco is naturalistically unnatural, and his brother Dave is an occasionally bewildered straight man. Instead of an unbridled fiasco with a kook at its core, The Disaster Artist is a conventional comedy built around a brilliantly performed misfit.