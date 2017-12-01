Trump’s Descent Into Madness Is a Worldwide Crisis

But Trump’s recent tweets aren’t just damaging relations with the United Kingdom. They’re also harbingers of an intensification of Islamophobia as a foreign policy agenda, one that parallels his increasing attacks on prominent African Americans in the United States. With his presidency floundering, Trump may be trying to shore up his base with the issues that he thinks—rightly, perhaps—won him the election.

A potential shakeup of the foreign policy team would make Trump’s Islamophobia even more virulent and dangerous. Trump is reportedly planning on firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and replacing him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, whose job, in turn, would go to Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. Though he’s gutted the State Department in an ill-conceived reform effort, Tillerson is also one of the most dovish members of Trump’s foreign policy team. He’s opposed to tearing up the Iran nuclear deal and has been an advocate for a diplomatic solution to the nuclear standoff with North Korea. By contrast, both Cotton and Pompeo are extreme hawks, especially on the Middle East.

As The Intercept’s Lee Fang has reported, Pompeo subscribes to the view that the war on terror is a holy war. Speaking at a church meeting in Wichita in 2014, Pompeo said that radical Muslims “abhor Christians and will continue to press against us until we make sure that we pray and stand and fight and make sure that we know that Jesus Christ is our savior is truly the only solution for our world.” At a 2015 event, Pompeo said that the Obama administration “concluded that America is better off with greater Iranian influence certainly in the Middle East, but I think around—certainly it’s tolerated around the world.” Pompeo has also aligned himself with prominent anti-Muslim activists, notably Frank Gaffney, a conspiracy theorist who believes the American government is riddled with Islamist sympathizers.