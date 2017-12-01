Michael Flynn’s Guilty Plea Only Makes Tax Reform More Toxic

On Friday, one of the lowest moments of Donald Trump’s presidency was quickly followed by what is shaping up to be a crowning legislative achievement. Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI, and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. If reports are to be believed, Flynn is preparing to testify against the president, his family, and members of his administration. Hours later, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proudly told reporters that he had the votes to pass a deeply unpopular, deficit-busting, inequality-increasing tax reform package. Republican lawmakers are on the verge of handing Trump a victory that has eluded him for the last ten months: a major piece of legislation to sign.

This sequence of events is an extreme example of the criticisms that have dogged the Republican Party, which will seemingly stomach any illicit behavior, criminal or otherwise, to get its tax cuts for the rich. Republicans are poised to hand the president a bill that will dramatically alter the United States tax code—not to mention its health care system—hours after a top former member of that president’s cabinet turned state’s witness against him. This is an unprecedented crisis, one that has the potential to spiral out of control. Congress’s immediate priorities should be to ensure the integrity of Mueller’s probe, to guarantee that the rule of law will prevail, and to provide oversight of a president who in the past has lashed out in anger at his perceived enemies. Instead, Congress is rushing through an enormous giveaway to the wealthy, as if it is in a race with Mueller to get to Trump first.

