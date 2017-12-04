Masterpiece Cakeshop Isn’t a Free Speech Case

In a New Mexico case the following year, ADF argued that “citizens advocating to redefine marriage are among the most influential groups in modern politics; they have attained more legislative victories, political power, and popular favor in less time than virtually any other group in American history.”

The ADF’s marketing of Masterpiece strongly resembles the tactics employed by another right-wing law firm, the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, on behalf of Little Sisters of the Poor, the humble nuns who have been described as the “perfect plaintiffs” to challenge Obamacare’s contraception mandate. ADF says it is unfair, cruel even, to expect religious people to obey secular laws even if they control profit-making operations. Organizations like the ACLU are hostile secularists with good connections and lush bank accounts attacking simple God-fearing people. It’s a good line; its reactionary tone mirrors the attitudes both of white evangelicalism and the Republican Party. Martyrdom gets donors to empty pockets and voters to turn up at the polls.

The Christian right is therefore fond of it. But it’s not enough for Phillips to be a conscientious objector; he must also be innocent of the ethical crime he ostensibly committed. At National Review, David French argued that Phillips “never, ever—not once—discriminated against any customers on the basis of their identity. He baked cakes for people of all races, creeds, colors, and sexual orientations.” It’s the same argument put forward in every wedding vendor case ever brought by the ADF or one of its allied groups.

Stand back and squint, and this argument looks coherent. Why should the law obligate a calligrapher or a photographer or baker to take a specific order? But on closer review, the ADF’s argument breaks down. Wedding vendors don’t run ministries. They run businesses that are open to the public. And while business owners do have some legal flexibility over who they do or do not serve, this isn’t a matter of no shoes, no shirt, no service. The action Jack Phillips wants to take is morally equivalent to rejecting a customer because they’re blind or female or black. It doesn’t mean very much if Phillips allows a queer person to buy a birthday cake; the queer person has to hide any public evidence of his queerness in order to receive service. What Phillips wants is for the law to weight his personal beliefs about a person’s intrinsic identity above that person’s right to access a business.

Phillips’ defenders argue that rejected customers can go somewhere else for a wedding cake, and in Lakewood, Colorado that might be true. It won’t be true everywhere. Anti-discrimination ordinances aren’t standard yet—they’re a necessary but inadequate response to the absence of federal anti-discrimination law. And it’s easy to imagine that same-sex couples in more conservative communities would have a difficult time finding any willing wedding vendors. We glimpsed a similar phenomenon in Alabama in 2015, when now-Senate candidate and alleged child abuser Roy Moore ruled from the state’s Supreme Court that probate judges weren’t obligated to observe the U.S. Supreme Court’s findings in Obergefell. Same-sex couples had to travel miles to find judges willing to perform weddings, if they were able to find one at all.

So there is something especially insidious about the ADF’s insistence that this is a question of free speech. When Phillips says, “I can’t serve you because you’re gay,” the words that come out of his mouth aren’t just sounds in empty space. There is a bodied dimension to the act he seeks to commit: Phillips objects to the way LGBT people use their bodies, so he wants to remove those bodies from his shop as it suits him. All the hand-wringing over lofty matters of conscience and free speech and faith paper over something simpler and more sordid. That he believes his actions are justified by the tenets of his religion make them no less damaging to his targets.