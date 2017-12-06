I, Tonya Can’t Compete With the Real Thing

The narrative certainty in this movie marks it as distinct from the 2014 ESPN 30 For 30 special “The Price of Gold,” which reignited interest in the Harding legend but featured no Gillooly. Though that documentary made no claim to solving the mystery of the Kerrigan-bashing, it was compelling precisely for its genre features. We saw Harding herself on screen, laughing, holding fast to her version of events, with occasional and delightful lapses into badmouthery. In between, there was archival footage of Harding on the ice. Good though her avatar Margot Robbie is in I, Tonya (helped by stunt actors and special effects artists), the on-ice action of the new movie will never match the thrill of the real thing.

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Harding completed a triple axel in the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in 1991—the first woman to do so—and it is very special to watch. Ice skating is great to listen to, as well. Harding’s superathletic and aggressive style sounded distinctive, raspy. When she lands from a big jump the sound is like ice being sculpted with a saber. Moving that fast on ice is very dangerous and very cool. It is not as dangerous and cool when it is not being done for real.



That documentary also enjoyed a great deal of archival press footage, since the Harding-Kerrigan scandal was one of the first perma–cable stories. Journalists hounded Harding day and night, with one unscrupulous hack calling a service to tow her van, just to get her out of the house. The story was huge. Kerrigan and Harding were both talented working class athletes, but the judges favored Kerrigan for her Brooke Shields elegance and styling. Harding, although the more powerful skater, liked to dance to ZZ Top. And of course, there is the famous footage of Kerrigan right after she was batoned in the thigh by a hired goon. “Why? Why?” she screeches, laid out on the corridor floor.