Tax Reform to Own the Libs

Owing to the Senate’s arcane rules, a barrage of last-minute dealmaking, and the furious pace at which it was passed, this tax reform bill is a convoluted mess. But it’s also a revealing one, showing that the Republican Party is moving away from past priorities, like lowering the deficit, and towards an all-encompassing drive to explicitly punish their political opponents. In the tax reform bill, Republican constituencies, particularly the wealthy and corporations, are richly rewarded, while Democratic ones get the shaft. The bill, along with its messaging, are openly anti-Democratic in a way that is different from past Republican legislation. A handful of Democrats, for instance, voted for the Bush tax cuts.



The most notable change, from this perspective, is the removal of the state and local income tax (SALT) deduction, which adversely affects wealthier taxpayers in states like New York, New Jersey, and California. To an extent, this is unsurprising, given that a New York Times analysis found that “none of the senators representing the top 10 states taking the SALT deduction are Republicans.” Moreover, the areas that are hardest hit by this change are in urban areas like New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.—all of which went to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election by commanding margins. According to analysis from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and California would pay $17 billion more in taxes by 2027, while Texas and Florida, two large states that Trump won, would pay $31 billion less. “You can definitely see the ideological tilt here,” Carl Davis, the institute’s research director, told The Atlantic’s Ron Brownstein.



Under this provision, the wealthier are harder hit—most lower-income taxpayers who take SALT deductions would benefit from a larger standard deduction. Nevertheless, because property taxes fund public education, it could have a dramatic impact on lower-income people, too. “It would jeopardize the ability of state and local governments to fund public education,” NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia said in a statement expressing opposition to the House’s tax reform bill. “That will translate into cuts to public schools, lost jobs to educators, overcrowded classrooms that deprive students of one-on-one attention, and threaten public education.”

