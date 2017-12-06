Tax Reform to Own the Libs

The Republican tax reform plan that was passed in the dead of night last weekend is not really a tax reform plan. Yes, it brings the corporate tax rate down to 20 percent, but it doesn’t do the one thing genuine tax reform is meant to do: simplify the tax code. Instead, if signed into law, the bill will make America’s already impossible-to-navigate tax code even more byzantine, likely requiring an expansion of the IRS to collect the necessary revenue. Its real innovation is political: The bill functions as a kind of enemies list, a grab bag of tax increases and other policy changes aimed squarely at Democratic constituencies.

Republicans have been open about this strategy. “It’s death to Democrats,” Trump campaign economic adviser Stephen Moore told Bloomberg. “They go after state and local taxes, which weakens public employee unions. They go after university endowments, and universities have become play pens of the left. And getting rid of the mandate is to eventually dismantle Obamacare.” Republicans have signaled that, having pushed a tax plan that would juice the deficit, they now plan to turn to entitlement reform to reduce that deficit. It’s an ambitious plan. This tax bill allows Republicans to continue their assault on Democratic states and constituencies and undo Democratic accomplishments, from New Deal programs to Obamacare.



Owing to the Senate’s arcane rules, a barrage of last-minute dealmaking, and the furious pace at which it was passed, this tax reform bill is a convoluted mess. But it’s also a revealing one, showing that the Republican Party is moving away from past priorities, like lowering the deficit, and towards an all-encompassing drive to explicitly punish their political opponents. In the tax reform bill, Republican constituencies, particularly the wealthy and corporations, are richly rewarded, while Democratic ones get the shaft. The bill, along with its messaging, are openly anti-Democratic in a way that is different from past Republican legislation. A handful of Democrats, for instance, voted for the Bush tax cuts.



The most notable change, from this perspective, is the removal of the state and local income tax (SALT) deduction, which adversely affects wealthier taxpayers in states like New York, New Jersey, and California. To an extent, this is unsurprising, given that a New York Times analysis found that “none of the senators representing the top 10 states taking the SALT deduction are Republicans.” Moreover, the areas that are hardest hit by this change are in urban areas like New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.—all of which went to Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election by commanding margins. According to analysis from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and California would pay $17 billion more in taxes by 2027, while Texas and Florida, two large states that Trump won, would pay $31 billion less. “You can definitely see the ideological tilt here,” Carl Davis, the institute’s research director, told The Atlantic’s Ron Brownstein.

