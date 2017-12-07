Americans aren’t buying the Republican tax scam.

The GOP Congress is rushing to finalize its legislation for a massive corporate tax cut, a bill that would also hike taxes on some and inflict disproportionate harm on Democratic constituencies. The GOP looks likely to get this done by Christmas, delivering Donald Trump his first legislative victory nearly a year into his presidency. But heading into a midterm election year, Republicans have failed to sell this legislative monstrosity to the American people.

“Over half disapprove of it—including four in 10 who disapprove strongly, and only one in five Americans expect their own taxes to go down,” according to a new CBS News poll. “Though the plan finds support from Republicans who believe it will help the economy overall, only one-third of Republicans expect their own taxes to go down. Large majorities of all political stripes believe the plan will help corporations and the wealthy, but only one in three believe it will help the middle class.” On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that conservative groups are even failing to sell the tax legislation to likeminded voters: