The Problem of Coastal Media Bias in Covering Middle America

Fremont, Grabar explains, like so many small towns in America, is haunted by the memory of a more prosperous past and is trying to find a way forward. Costco’s investment “could save the town,” he writes, if it welcomes “a plant that is all but certain to bring hundreds more immigrant and refugee families to town.” And yet resistance to Costco persists. Grabar allows Mayor Scott Getzschman to distill the problem: “There’s some people that, regardless of what you do, it’s change, and they don’t want change, period.”

So the situation in Fremont, as Grabar sees it, is that Costco represents progress, in the form of cultural diversity and economic growth, while the townspeople resist out of a mix of racism and dislike of change. That’s certainly how the city government, local economic development board, and the corporate executives at Costco would like you to see it. Grabar largely accepts this view, possibly because it promises a Fremont that looks a little more like the world he knows and understands. “Henry currently lives in his native New York City,” his website bio reads. Not that New Yorkers can’t write about Nebraska, but here, that particular worldview colors the story.



At one point, he theorizes that “rural assimilation can be easier” for immigrants from Latin America, because towns like Fremont “are more similar” to the homes that they have left behind “than frenetic urban neighborhoods like Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, and Elmhurst, Queens.” In lumping Latino immigrants into one group and assuming they have one background, Grabar winds up essentializing and reducing the very diversity that he means to celebrate. It’s true that the first waves of immigrants to Fremont came largely from Chichihualco, a tiny mountain village in Guerrero, Mexico, and the central highlands of Guatemala where the Maya speak K’iche’. But neither especially resembles Fremont, Nebraska. More than that, the groups who would likely work at the Costco plant come from even more disparate immigrant groups: Karen people from Burma, many of whom come from camps along the Thai border, and Somalis from war-torn Mogadishu by way of the Dadaab Refugee Complex in southern Kenya. Will their assimilation also be easier in Fremont, a town that rejected its population of undocumented migrants, than it would be in Queens?