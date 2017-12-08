The Problem of Coastal Media Bias in Covering Middle America

At one point, he theorizes that “rural assimilation can be easier” for immigrants from Latin America, because towns like Fremont “are more similar” to the homes that they have left behind “than frenetic urban neighborhoods like Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, and Elmhurst, Queens.” In lumping Latino immigrants into one group and assuming they have one background, Grabar winds up essentializing and reducing the very diversity that he means to celebrate. It’s true that the first waves of immigrants to Fremont came largely from Chichihualco, a tiny mountain village in Guerrero, Mexico, and the central highlands of Guatemala where the Maya speak K’iche’. But neither especially resembles Fremont, Nebraska. More than that, the groups who would likely work at the Costco plant come from even more disparate immigrant groups: Karen people from Burma, many of whom come from camps along the Thai border, and Somalis from war-torn Mogadishu by way of the Dadaab Refugee Complex in southern Kenya. Will their assimilation also be easier in Fremont, a town that rejected its population of undocumented migrants, than it would be in Queens?

People in Fremont live within an hour’s drive of Nebraska’s two largest cities and virtually all of its major cultural institutions. Plenty of people head to Lincoln for Husker football games or to Omaha for the College World Series. They go to concerts at Century Link Center and Pinnacle Arena. They shop at the Westroads Mall in Omaha’s western suburbs and the Nebraska Crossing Outlets in Gretna. And all the while, they are watching Fox News at home, listening to Fox News radio affiliates in the car, and scrolling through Facebook on their phones.

In short, they’re much like people everywhere else in this country—except that many of them have chosen to live in Fremont not only for its proximity to modern comforts but also its remove from modern diversity. Which is to say: Fremont should not be treated like some uncontacted tribe in the Amazon but rather like an apocalyptic cult whose members are threatening suicide rather than live in a world they now denounce. Expecting to see the positive effects of more diversity in a town that has already spent a decade affirming and reaffirming their rejection of immigrants by legal means, even if it comes with stiff financial costs, is to completely misjudge how deeply ingrained this kind of racism is and, worse still, to misunderstand where it comes from.

Grabar says that immigrants have “changed the town’s identity.” I would argue that the latest wave of immigrants has merely revealed, yet again, Fremont’s complex response to outsiders of all stripes. The city shut down German-language newspapers and banned speaking German in public during World War I. Midland College, founded by German Lutherans in Kansas, was also welcomed to Fremont in 1919. Fremont was one of the centers of KKK activity in the 1920s; the town’s state senator also introduced anti-Klan legislation. The Hormel union provided economic stability for Fremont’s workers; one of its founders also explained that the union was formed when Hormel “hired 40 niggers,” so “we got clubs ... and we run them out.” And, of course, Fremont has seen its ethnic diversity boom in the last 25 years, and the town’s people responded by passing an anti-immigrant ordinance.



Accepting Fremont’s whiteness as a state of nature rather than a constructed and enforced reality is to accept the racist myth of rural white homogeneity. In fact, the demographic makeup of Fremont, as the next stop up the Platte River from Omaha, is and has always been much more in flux than most rural places. That’s why there are conflicts. To make some generic call for “change” plays into the false narrative that they haven’t always been changing and stokes the Middle American paranoia that the coasts are judging and trying to “correct” them—when, in fact, the most recent throes of racist fervor in Fremont is anything but homegrown.