Sucking Up to the Boss Baby

The key to survival in Donald Trump’s orbit is knowing that you’re really only ever performing for an audience of one. Lose his approval and trust and you’re out. When Kellyanne Conway says that “a lot of people in the mainstream media interfered with our election by trying to help Hillary Clinton win” or Stephen Miller shouts that Trump’s national security actions “will not be questioned,” they’re fulfilling their one true duty, which is as much speaking to the boss as for the boss.



LET TRUMP BE TRUMP by Corey R. Lewandowski and David N. Bossie Center Street, 296 pp., $27.00

These performances are usually done on television, but television has the advantage of being built for short-attention spans. Let Trump Be Trump, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie’s new campaign memoir, gives the audience-of-one schtick a book-length treatment. This repetitive, sycophantic, and self-serving book, which is oddly written in the third person, is meant to ingratiate themselves to Trump—or “the boss,” as he’s referred to again and again—a man whose intellect, leadership, and stamina they praise for a tiresome 264 pages. The unintentional effect is a portrait of a temperamental, thin-skinned, and profoundly needy man at the helm.



Let Trump Be Trump is the first book to have been published by Trump campaign insiders, and early coverage has fixated on its gossipy tidbits, of which there are many. These stories have mostly fixated on Trump’s stomach-churning diet—Filet-O-Fish, Big Macs, Vienna Fingers, Oreos, gallons of Diet Coke—and Hope Hicks steaming Trump’s suit pants while Trump was wearing those pants.



There are a few items that could, I suppose, be described as newsworthy. Lewandowski describes the Muslim ban as being a cynical political calculation: “For us, the decision was simple,” he writes. “We wanted none of the other candidates to move to the right of us on immigration.” Lewandowski and Bossie both despise former campaign chair Paul Manafort and relish in the details of his firing, despite the fact that neither were technically part of the campaign in August of 2016. (Lewandowski was fired in June, although he remained on the payroll and in contact with the campaign; Bossie joined as deputy campaign manager in September.)