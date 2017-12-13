The Most Overlooked Environmental Crisis of 2017

This map provided by NOAA shows how water pollution from farmland flows downstream into the Gulf of Mexico, creating a “dead zone” that cannot support marine life. The red dots indicate cities; lime green areas indicate farmland; and the yellow area is the dead zone. NOAA

Nutrient pollution has caused drinking water problems, too. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “more than 100,000 miles of rivers and streams, close to 2.5 million acres of lakes, reservoirs and ponds, and more than 800 square miles of bays and estuaries in the United States have poor water quality because of fertilizer pollution.” Because of this, and how much meat contributes to nutrient pollution, the environmental group Mighty Earth released an investigation in August deeming the U.S. meat industry the largest source of water contamination throughout the Midwest. The pollution is “linked to cancer, birth defects, thyroid problems, as well as a serious condition called Blue Baby Syndrome, which lowers the amount of oxygen in infants’ blood,” the group claimed.

Mighty Earth also blames the meat industry for the destruction of American grasslands and prairies to make way for more cropland: One third of all land in America is used either to provide pasture for animals that will be eaten, or to grow feed for them. This practice “destroys the remaining habitat of native species like monarch butterflies, bees, pheasants, and prairie dogs, whose habitat has already been shrunk by 150 years of prairie clearance to serve agriculture,” the group says. Grassland and prairies are natural buffers, protecting waterways from pollution; the destruction of these habitats increases fertilizer runoff. “From feed to slaughter, our analysis found the meat industry to be the driving force behind some of the most urgent environmental crises facing our country,” the report read.

And then there’s the climate impact of meat. This year saw more warnings that meaningfully reducing global warming will require reducing emissions from animal agriculture, which make up 14 to 18 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions—more than the entire global transportation sector. Those emissions largely come from deforestation (since trees absorb carbon dioxide) and methane-rich cow farts; this year, NASA scientists revealed that the methane released by cow flatulence is contributing far more to climate change than previously believed. Two controversial peer-reviewed studies this year also showed how humans could meet international climate targets by changing their diets to replace meat with beans or bugs. (Diet changes could also prevent dead zones too, as U.S. fertilizer use would be cut in half if Americans switched to a mostly meatless, fish-heavy Mediterranean diet, according to one peer-reviewed study.)

These meat-related environmental issues aren’t likely to be addressed by the Trump administration. Trump, for one, doesn’t care about the climate impact of anything; he’s made that clear with his appointment of climate deniers to run almost every major agency that exists. His secretary of agriculture, former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, hails from the country’s top chicken-producing state and has “received hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from agribusiness,” according to Bloomberg. In April, Perdue threw out an Obama-era rule intended to protect small farmers from bigger meat companies, signaling to farmer advocacy groups that the administration bends to the will of so-called “Big Meat.” Next year, Congress is supposed to introduce the quinquennial Farm Bill, which among many other things can fund programs to help nutrient management. But if it’s anything like Trump’s budget proposal for the USDA, it will “streamline” conservation programs intended to do just that.

But citizens need not depend on the Trump administration to address some of these problems. Big meat companies can and should be lobbied directly. Seventy-seven percent of consumers say sustainability factors into their food purchasing decisions. If people think a particular brand is destroying the planet, they are less likely to buy it. That’s why big meat companies like Tyson Foods are constantly promoting their sustainability initiatives and countering public criticism. Tyson’s senior director of public relations Gary Mickelson told Modern Farmer that Mighty Earth’s report was unfair because the company doesn’t farm the corn or even raise the cows. “It’s important for us to point out the supply chain, and say, hey, we’re not involved in the crop production business, and frankly, we own very few farms,” Mickelson said.

