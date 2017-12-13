Donald Trump is a two-time loser.

Scrambling to distance himself from Roy Moore’s surprising loss to Doug Jones in Tuesday’s Senate election in Alabama, the president reminded Americans on Wednesday morning that he backed a different candidate in the Republican primary:

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

The implication here is that Trump tried to warn his party about Moore, but voters insisted on a doomed candidate. It’s much more complicated than that. Trump famously said he “might have made a mistake” while campaigning for GOP establishment favorite Luther Strange during the primary, when most of Trump’s base clearly backed Moore. In fact, the president expressed these misgivings at a rally for Strange, implicitly giving Trump voters permission to vote for Moore.