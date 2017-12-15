Trump Is the Wrong Target for Climate Activists

There have been many consumer-driven victories over the last two decades. Mitsubishi pulled out of an salt-extraction project at a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mexico after cities in California passed resolutions against the company and people sent 700,000 letters of protest. Seaworld stopped breeding orcas through their breeding programs. Nestlé stopped using palm oil in its supply chain to stop deforestation. Kimberly-Clark created new paper procurement policies to reduce deforestation. And the company that owns Zara, a clothing store, eliminated the use of fur. “The best way to drive change is to hold companies accountable,” Waxman said. “While politicians are becoming less and less accountable to the public, companies are finding they have to be more accountable to earn the public trust.”

There’s a notable limit to this strategy: the fossil fuel industry, which contributes most to climate change and physical pollution. Unlike agricultural, food, and most other corporations, oil, gas, and coal companies are less vulnerable to pressure from consumers because for many people, these fuels are necessity. Car commuters need gas, for instance. This also applies to the utility companies that get their energy from fossil fuel sources. Ideally, consumers would have the option of using a company that gets more of its energy from renewable sources, but most Americans don’t have a choice of utility companies: There’s only one game in town, and people can’t afford to go without electricity or heat. Unless tens of millions of Americans begin fully powering their homes with solar panels, for instance, power utilities won’t feel pressured to move toward more renewable sources. (Von Reusner says Mighty is thinking about ways to make consumer-driven campaigns against fossil fuels and other heavy industries. “We’re testing the model and expanding it,” she said.)

This caveat aside, it’s still far more likely that meaningful change will come from environmental activism targeted at corporations rather than the government—which may well force regulatory changes that activists can’t. For instance, as companies are pressured by consumer activists to change their behavior, they’ll want their competitors to be forced to do same. Thus, they’ll lobby for government regulations to level the playing field—and who, after all, does the Trump administration listen to more than corporations? According to The Guardian, Trump’s EPA has granted almost every single one of the American Petroleum Institute’s demands for regulatory rollbacks. What if, in order to please these industries, Trump instead had to take steps to protect the environment?