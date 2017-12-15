Trump Is the Wrong Target for Climate Activists

Former Congressman Henry Waxman spent 40 years in the House of Representatives trying to convince the government to address pollution and global warming. He knows what success looks like: He was the author of the 1990 Clean Air Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act of 1996, both of which are now law. Waxman also knows that things are different now under Trump’s anti-regulatory regime. “When you can’t rely on government at all,” he told me, “you have to find other ways to accomplish your goal.”

Waxman, who retired from Congress in 2014, is now the chairman of the environmental group Mighty, which is trying to build a consumer-driven environmental advocacy movement. Their latest corporate target is Tyson Foods, which they assert is responsible for most of the water pollution across the Midwest. Rivers and streams in the heartland have long been plagued by fertilizer runoff from agricultural operations; the water supply in Des Moines, Iowa, for example, is often polluted with nitrate, which can be fatally toxic for babies. “When we’re talking about people who live in Trump country, they can’t look to government to help them because the policy of the Trump administration is not to regulate and not to protect public health, but to let industry to do whatever is necessary for them,” Waxman said. “And so it’s important to have direct campaigns on these corporations to talk about the environmental impact of agriculture.”

Even though Tyson Foods does not own or operate many farms that pollute, the Big Meat behemoth buys its products from farms, and are therefore the main drivers of their demand. That’s why Mighty has been pressuring Tyson to better police its supply chain, recently delivering a petition with 70,000 signatures asking Tyson not to buy from farms responsible for widespread water pollution. According to Mighty campaign director Lucia von Reusner, the group also helped mobilize a rural Kansas community that successfully prevented Tyson from opening a large chicken processing plant near their town.

While Tyson has not yet pledged to change its supply chain practices, it’s been steadily taking steps to improve its environmental image. In April, it hired a “chief sustainability officer.” In May, it eliminated the use of antibiotics in its chicken. Last week, the meat company increased its investment in Beyond Meat, a meatless product that contributes less to global warming. “Our strategic intent is to be the world’s best, most sustainable protein supplier,” Tyson’s new CEO, Tom Hayes, said last month. Von Reusner thinks these shifts were the result of negative press from her group and others, out of fear that consumers will stop buying what they believe to be harmful. “Sometimes your dollar is more important than your vote,” she said.

There have been many consumer-driven victories over the last two decades. Mitsubishi pulled out of an salt-extraction project at a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Mexico after cities in California passed resolutions against the company and people sent 700,000 letters of protest. Seaworld stopped breeding orcas breeding programs. Nestle stopped using palm oil in its supply chain to stop deforestation. Kimberly-Clark created new paper procurement policies to reduce deforestation. And the company that owns Zara, a clothing store, eliminated the use of fur. “The best way to drive change is to companies accountable,” Waxman said. “While politicians are becoming less and less accountable to the public, companies are finding they have to be more accountable to earn the public trust.”