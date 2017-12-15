FIFA’s Dirty Wars

His signature alone cost $3 million, and Grondona expected equivalent installments each time the tournament was held. He preferred cash—up to $1.2 million a pop by the end—for Copa Libertadores, the continent’s premier annual club competition; for Argentina qualifiers and friendlies; and for fielding Argentina’s best talent, who otherwise might sit international matches out. (Lionel Messi, who attended Grondona’s funeral, allegedly received $200,000 per game, to share with his teammates as he saw fit.) But when it came to the Latin America rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups, Grondona asked Burzaco and his partners at Brazil’s TV Globo and Mexico’s Televisa to wire a $15 million payment to Switzerland.

Diego Maradona once noted that Grondona, with his jowly smirk, grey slickback, and great round belly, “sometimes comes off like a mafioso.” That’s certainly true of this trial, which went to jury deliberations Thursday night and which has had, as Bloomberg’s Patricia Hurtado writes, all “the trappings of a grisly organized-crime prosecution.” (One of the defendants allegedly directed throat-slashing gestures at a seated witness.) Luis Bedoya, a former president of Colombia’s soccer federation, recalled being summoned to discuss illegal payments in the cramped back office of a gas station Grondona owned in the Buenos Aires suburb where he grew up. When one of Grondona’s alleged co-conspirators on the FIFA executive committee pushed for Japan to host the 2022 World Cup, Grondona, who had received at least $1 million to support Qatar’s eventually successful bid, accosted him in the bathroom between votes.

“There are written rules and there are invisible codes,” Burzaco testified, “and Julio Grondona was mainly concerned with people respecting those invisible, not written codes.” The senior vice president of FIFA and chairman of its finance and media committees, Grondona “knew everything” about everyone, said Burzaco. He had “the last word in the sense of authorizing, giving a green light, to each single payment of bribes. We would run subjects through him, and he would authorize, consider their relative amount of the bribe to one against the other, or sometimes he would keep part of the bribe of someone if he thought he was receiving too much.”