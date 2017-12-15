Even Republicans are getting fed up with Trump’s unqualified judicial nominees.

It’s hard to explain Trump’s nominations for federal judgeships. Brett Talley, of ghost-hunting infamy, had never even tried a case; the administration withdrew his nomination on Wednesday. But Talley can relax a little. Matthew Spencer Petersen is here to occupy his news cycle niche. In a viral video, Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, badgers Petersen about his legal experience—or lack thereof:

MUST WATCH: Republican @SenJohnKennedy asks one of @realDonaldTrump’s US District Judge nominees basic questions of law & he can’t answer a single one. Hoo-boy. pic.twitter.com/fphQx2o1rc — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2017

Petersen, currently a commissioner for the Federal Election Commission, proved mostly unable to answer Kennedy’s questions. And Kennedy knows what he’s talking about: He earned a J.D. from the University of Virginia’s School of Law and completed Oxford University’s Bachelor of Civil Law. Petersen has a J.D. (also from the University of Virginia) but to call his work experience “inadequate” is to be generous. Petersen failed to show a basic familiarity with the legal concepts and practices he’d encounter as a federal judge. It’s not clear that he even prepared himself for Thursday’s hearing.