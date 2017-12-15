The Disney Deal Is a Disaster for Superhero Movies

The fact that there were so few people working on these comics was partly an accident of creativity and partly caused by economics. Kirby had a powerhouse imagination and had been creating characters and pioneering genres since the early 1940s, when he and Joe Simon co-created Captain America. But the burst of creativity was also fueled by the very low page rates that Marvel paid. Kirby was a freelancer, and to support his family he worked at a prodigious rate: In the early 1960s, he often produced 100 pages a month, four or five times the rate of most artists.



While Kirby was the ideas-generating dynamo populating Marvel Comics, it was Lee’s editorial instincts that led to a vast array of characters forming a universe. Lee’s genius was in advertising and promotion. He discovered the value of having characters cross-pollinate, and constantly encouraged Kirby to plot stories where the Fantastic Four would meet-up with the X-Men or Spider-Man. The fact that Kirby created almost all the characters anyway made this sort of mixing and matching easier.

Most of the early crossovers in Marvel Comics had the feeling of casual cameo appearances. The fusion of all these characters into a coherent universe came later, after Kirby left 1970 in a dispute over not receiving credit for his work. Post-Kirby, Marvel was taken over by a second wave of epigonic creators like Roy Thomas and Jim Shooter, who were interested in bringing continuity to the Marvel universe. As a result, Marvel in the 1970s and 1980s became increasingly imitative of its earlier success, with fewer new characters created. Tellingly, most of the big Marvel successes in the 1970s (Conan, Tomb of Dracula, Star Wars) were based on properties created by other firms or in the public domain. Marvel never rediscovered its creativity, and continues to run on the fumes of the Kirby and Lee years.