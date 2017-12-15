The Disney Deal Is a Disaster for Superhero Movies

While Kirby was the ideas-generating dynamo populating Marvel Comics, it was Lee’s editorial instincts that led to a vast array of characters forming a universe. Lee’s genius was in advertising and promotion. He discovered the value of having characters cross-pollinate, and constantly encouraged Kirby to plot stories where the Fantastic Four would meet-up with the X-Men or Spider-Man. The fact that Kirby created almost all the characters anyway made this sort of mixing and matching easier.

Most of the early crossovers in Marvel Comics had the feeling of casual cameo appearances. The fusion of all these characters into a coherent universe came later, after Kirby left 1970 in a dispute over not receiving credit for his work. Post-Kirby, Marvel was taken over by a second wave of epigonic creators like Roy Thomas and Jim Shooter, who were interested in bringing continuity to the Marvel universe. As a result, Marvel in the 1970s and 1980s became increasingly imitative of its earlier success, with fewer new characters created. Tellingly, most of the big Marvel successes in the 1970s (Conan, Tomb of Dracula, Star Wars) were based on properties created by other firms or in the public domain. Marvel never rediscovered its creativity, and continues to run on the fumes of the Kirby and Lee years.

In 1982, Kirby teamed up with writer Steve Gerber (creator of Howard the Duck) a comic series satirizing Marvel Comics. In Destroyer Duck, the avian superhero fights an evil corporation called Godcorp Ltd. whose slogan is “Grab It All, Own It All, Drain It All.” The Godcorp of 2017 is Disney. With Thursday’s deal, it looks like Hollywood is about to replicate the same mistakes that Marvel Comics made in the 1970s. If you think superhero franchises are dull copycats now, just wait until Marvel movies are all under one roof. With the imperative to bind every character together, any possibility of stylistic and narrative diversity will be squashed.

The superhero genre is already a very specialized niche, even in its most adventurous works. The variation that exists tends to be stylistic: the Gothic grotesqueries of Gotham City in Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) or the Art Deco nightmare vision of Sam Raimi’s Darkman (1990). With Disney absorbing Fox, even stylistic variety of this sort is likely to be squashed, replaced instead by movies that constantly reshuffling the same deck of cards. There will be team-ups and cross-fertilizations galore: the X-Men versus the Avengers, Spider-Man meets Wolverine, Black Panther allying with the Hulk. No movie will be self-contained. They will all be part of the franchise tapestry, planned out years in advance by Disney. Each movie will serve as a trailer for the next.

There will be no narrative finality in the superhero genre: It won’t matter if characters live or die, since they will always be resurrected for future installments. And these movies will dominate the box office, further crowding out big-budget films of other genres and increasingly pushing independent films out of theaters altogether, to debut on Netflix and Hulu (in acquiring Fox, Disney will also own latter). In announcing the deal, Disney CEO Bob Iger said, “The acquisition of this stellar collection of businesses from 21st Century Fox reflects the increasing consumer demand for a rich diversity of entertainment experiences that are more compelling, accessible and convenient than ever before,” This is pure corporate double-speak. Disney’s latest corporate takeover will dilute what little “diversity” is left in superhero movies and Hollywood as a whole. We will all live in Marvel’s universe.