Puerto Rico Gets Coal, Diesel, and Debris for Christmas

Ruth Santiago, one of the report’s authors, is intimately familiar with the island’s environmental problems. In the southern city of Salinas, where she lives and works as a environmental activist, large electricity generators whir at all hours, powering her neighbors’ refrigerators and fans. “The fumes emitted by these generators are nothing less than noxious, and the noise is unbearable, making sleep very difficult,” she wrote recently. “At night, I battle the noise of the emergency generators by listening to the radio. I also wear a face mask, to cover my nose and mouth, as a way to combat the fumes somewhat.”

She’s not the only one who needs a facemask. Puerto Rico has become known as “Generator Island” since the loss of the vast majority of the electric grid, as diesel and gas generators have become one of the only options for reliable power. In October, the Times noted that the generators are “raising health and safety concerns,” since they can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. But three months of widespread, ongoing diesel generator use presents a different problem: Diesel exhaust, which “contains more than 40 toxic air contaminants, including many known or suspected cancer-causing substances, such as benzene, arsenic, and formaldehyde,” according to one study. That study also notes that “up to 70 percent of cancer risk attributable to inhalation of toxic air pollutants in the United States arise from diesel exhaust.” In October, FEMA warned Puerto Ricans using generators to protect themselves against fire, electrocution, and carbon monoxide poisoning, but didn’t mention air pollution.

The diesel emissions problem allegedly has been exacerbated by failures of both the Puerto Rican and federal governments. “Experts agreed that these health impacts have been exacerbated by the government’s lack of foresight in this situation, its improvised response, lack of coordination and education among the agencies, lack of education on the subject and insufficient personnel to attend to the citizen complaints [of noxious fumes],” the report reads, translated from Spanish. “In addition, the air quality monitoring system of the federal Environmental Protection Agency has not worked since the hurricane, so it is difficult to know the environmental and health impacts of these generators and other sources of increase in contamination.” An EPA spokesperson did not return a request to confirm the state of its air quality monitors.

The EPA also did not respond to a request to clarify the status of the five-story coal ash mountain in Guayama, a southern city of 45,000 people. In October, a spokesperson told The New Republic that the agency “heard from AES representatives that their facility suffered minor damages but that the coal ash pile was not affected by Hurricane Maria’s winds and waters.” But La Perla del Sur, a newspaper based in southern Puerto Rico, reports that the storm “eroded,” “weathered,” and “cracked” the pile. “I would like to know if AES has done any study where they can demonstrate that nearby communities in Guayama and [the nearby city of] Salinas did not receive ashes,” Alvarado Guzmán, a spokesperson for a local environmental group, told the paper. AES did not respond to a request for comment.



This #Maria footage is from Guayama, Puerto Rico —The same town where an uncovered, 5-story pile of toxic coal ash sits pic.twitter.com/qB0w8lTsMQ — Emily Atkin (@emorwee) September 20, 2017

AES was reportedly hit with a $75,000 fine from the Puerto Rico Environmental Quality Board for failing to secure and cover its waste pile before Hurricane Maria hit. Still, it’s unclear whether AES will be forced to prove its waste didn’t seep into nearby communities—and if it did, whether the EPA would fine them further. Rodriguez is not optimistic. “The EPA historically has been more flexible in enforcing rules on the island than it is on the mainland,” she said.