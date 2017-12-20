At the beginning of this year, there were reasons to hope that, despite controlling Congress and the White House, Republicans would fail to make much of a dent in Obama’s legacy. The human costs of repealing Obamacare, for example, are high and undeniable; the policy upsides, meanwhile, are virtually nil. The GOP, it was thought, still possessed some statesmen and stateswomen in the Senate who would put an end to this madness, who would let their conscience and common sense guide them, which is what appeared to happen over the summer, when John McCain, joined by Senators Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, dramatically voted down Mitch McConnell’s so-called “skinny repeal.” All three senators were treated to profiles-in-courage press coverage. And yet all three ended up supporting the tax reform bill, which contained the main plank of skinny repeal: the end of the individual mandate. (McCain did not actually vote because of medical issues, but his endorsement was a key moment for tax reform.) Time and again liberals placed their hopes in a rogue Republican—Bob Corker, anyone?—only to see them all cave.

At the very least it was thought that, even if Republicans had abandoned any pretense of being responsible stewards, they still had to obey the laws of electoral politics. If they stole from the poor to give to the rich, allowed pollution to fill the skies, and enabled banks to prey on consumers, voters would punish them at the polls. But the GOP is seemingly indifferent to this bedrock democratic incentive. With a poisonous president leading the party, whose main accomplishment is an almost comically villainous tax reform bill, the GOP is looking at a slaughter in the 2018 midterms and beyond. The Democrats’ recent victories in Virginia and Alabama point to an activated liberal base and a depressed conservative one, a formula for a Democratic wave. Republicans see the wave coming, and have apparently decided to take as much as they can before it hits.

And so we arrive at the Democratic Party’s last ember of hope, that they will sweep Republicans out of power and begin the hard task of rebuilding what has been torn down. But the last year has shown the Sisyphean nature of this work: eight years of labor, against so many obstacles, can all but vanish in a moment. It can vanish again, because the main threat to this country, to its prosperity and basic well-being, is one of its two major parties.