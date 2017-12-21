Consider the Flight Attendant

Those customers, too, act as supervisors of the flight attendants’ emotional labor, with the threat of a report to the company, often encouraged by the company itself, hanging over the attendants’ heads. “Any passenger can write in a complaint letter and the next thing you know you are on the chopping block. You have no grievance procedure because we are non-unionized,” the attendant said.

In the #MeToo moment, it’s worth talking about the emotional labor that is required to put up with other kinds of pressure. When the customer is always right and wields the threat of complaining to management, what is a service worker supposed to do about flirting that gets out of hand? Much ink has been spilled worrying about “due process” for those accused of sexual harassment, but for the non-union flight attendants there is no due process. Instead they can be dismissed for failing to smile, so they take the abuse. Samuelsen said TWU is exploring what can be done in a union contract to mitigate the flight attendants’—still an overwhelmingly female workforce—exposure to such behavior. “Right now there’s no due process, the company gets to make a unilateral decision about employment, and that’s a very dangerous thing,” he said.

In her book, Hochschild noted that emotional labor is deeply gendered. More women than men are in jobs that require emotional labor, and the emotional labor expected of women is more likely to put them in a deferential position. The hierarchy of customers on the plane, as Helaine Olen has written, already underscores the inequality in this country, and that hierarchy can encourage customers to take their feelings out on flight attendants in a variety of ways, even more so when you add the hierarchy of gender to the equation. Things may have changed from the “Coffee, Tea, or Me?” days, when requirements related to height, weight, age, and marital status were codified, but the imbalance of power remains.

The working conditions flight attendants face are not limited to the friendly skies. More and more workers, even at the time Hochschild first began her research, were doing emotional labor on the job, as the U.S. shifted toward an economy driven by service work. These days, the fastest-growing jobs in the country are frontline service work—nursing, home health care, retail, and food service. These are jobs where sexual harassment is rampant.

The result is a situation where workers are dealing with pressure from customers and from the boss. They are pushed to work harder for longer hours and less pay, and at the same time they have to act as if they love their work—or pay the price. “All companies, but especially paternalistic, non-union ones, try as a matter of policy to fuse a sense of personal satisfaction with a sense of company well-being and identity,” Hochschild noted, and it remains true in 2017.



JetBlue’s attempts to remain union-free might be foundering. In 2014, the company’s pilots joined the Air Line Pilots Association, citing their low-quality health insurance, among other complaints. And after the flight attendants began their organizing drive, TWU began rank-and-file committees with the company’s passenger service agents and mechanics. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers is organizing fleet workers at JetBlue as well.

This is happening as the Trump administration, counter to its populist pretenses on the campaign trail, has moved to make it harder for various workers to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board, now with a Trump-appointed majority, is moving to roll back an Obama-era rule that simplified the union election process, which employers often try to drag out for months while they press employees to turn against the union. The NLRB also overturned two precedents last week that had been seen as improving workers’ chances at winning union elections.

A JetBlue spokesperson emailed a statement saying, “We are aware that TWU has filed for an election to represent JetBlue’s inflight crewmembers. JetBlue has a long track record of caring for our crewmembers and was named a top 20 best employer in America by Forbes magazine in 2017. We respect our crewmembers’ right to consider a third-party proposal, and look forward to a conversation about how our direct relationship allows us to be the most responsive to the needs of our crewmembers.”

However, JetBlue’s opposition to the union drive includes referring to the union as “an opportunistic and negative third party” in communications to the flight attendants. Samuelsen says this doesn’t worry him. “This organizing drive was organized by rank-and-file JetBlue flight attendants who decided it was time to take their own economic security and put it into their own hands rather than in the hands of a JetBlue boss,” he said.

The flight attendant I spoke with didn’t want to be at war with her employer, but she was firm about why she wanted the union. “I helped build this company. I would like to continue to help build this. I just don’t want it to be on flight attendants’ backs. I want us to have a seat at the table.”