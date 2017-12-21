Consider the Flight Attendant

A JetBlue flight attendant involved in the organizing drive, who asked that her name not be used out of fear of retaliation, told me, “I love my job. My job is awesome. I have a great time. We, basically, are a funny set of people who decided that caring for people is what we want to do, but we didn’t want to go into the medical field.” Enjoying the work is important when the job description includes the maintenance of an agreeable countenance. But there are many things, the flight attendant explained, that make that smile hard to produce.

There’s the fact that the delays that so stress customers are also stressful for flight attendants. Not only will they have to deal with angry passengers, but they don’t actually get paid for the time they spend sitting around the airport waiting to board. “The only time we get paid is when the flight door is closed or an extended ground delay with people on the plane for more than 45 minutes,” the attendant said. “When we show up to the gate and the plane isn’t there and we are delayed, we are just as mad as everybody else because we are not actually getting paid for that. That is industry standard.” In practice, this means that attendants can sometimes work unpaid for hours.

JetBlue flight attendants also make less than other carriers, and work long hours. “Other airlines have provisions in their contracts that stipulate if you work over X amount of hours, you get paid at double time,” the flight attendant said. But with JetBlue, she would work at the same rate until she reached the FAA’s mandated limits. And after 12 years at JetBlue, flight attendants reach the top of the pay scale, though they still can receive bonuses.