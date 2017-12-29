The Year the Robots Came for Our Jobs

Fear of being replaced can make us forget that robots, like any machine that people build, are meant to make life easier. Even as they’re contributing to layoffs, industrial robots are making some jobs less stressful and more rewarding. The highly automated factories and warehouses that Sheelah Kolhatkar visited for an October New Yorker article are quiet and uncrowded. Some are even dark, because the robots can work without visible light. The relatively few employees of a Michigan office furniture factory say their jobs have become physically much easier as robots took up all of the heavy lifting. The employees will be able to work later into life than they expected when they started at the plant decades ago. But they seem to be the last of a dying breed. As Kolhatkar wrote about a worker at the factory:

He gazed out at the smoothly functioning factory floor, the rows of machines diving and pecking in front of their human minders, performing a kind of dance. Even if the economy stayed strong and demand remained high the head count was expected to decline through attrition, year after year. “It’s got all the technology that you could possibly think of,” Stinson told me, when he showed me the vision table. “Until next week, when we find something else that we could change to make it better.” Automation was bringing greater and greater efficiency, even though, at a certain point, the logic of increasing efficiency would catch up with him, and he wouldn’t be around any longer to witness it. One day, the factory might go dark. In the meantime, he was enjoying the advantages of work that involved less work.

Even as Wall Street firms cut their staffs and factories don’t bother replacing retirees, most American workers in 2017 don’t see an economy where machines are about to take everyone’s job. The unemployment rate is at a 17-year low. We know, vaguely, that machines are getting smarter, but we don’t see quite how they can replicate what we do all day. They don’t participate in the office Secret Santa. So most workers are complacent: A Pew Research Center study found that 77 percent of respondents believed robots would eventually replicate most human work tasks, but only 30 percent thought that robots could do their job.

Faced with Atlas and Amazon bots, our main problem is not that we lack skills. It’s that we lack imagination. The fact that most of us can’t fathom robots replacing us at work suggests that we also can’t imagine the myriad other ways our lives might be different in a more automated world— for better and for worse.