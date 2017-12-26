Is the Supreme Court Backsliding on LGBT Rights?

It was, in many ways, too late. White flight, fueled by state funding that prioritized suburban development over urban improvement, left public schools with too few whites to achieve the goals of integration. Even today, more than a half century after Brown, public schools remain largely segregated—no longer in law but continuing in fact.



The Supreme Court seems on the precipice of making the same mistake again. Even before the Court’s landmark marriage equality ruling in 2015, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave a speech about the danger of the Court going too far, too fast in recognizing new rights. Although she was talking about abortion, her comments were widely understood to be a warning about LGBT rights. In the marriage ruling itself, Justice Anthony Kennedy called for “protection” of “religious organizations and persons” that “seek to teach the principles that are so fulfilling and so central to their lives and faiths.”



Kennedy, of course, will be the swing justice once again in the wedding cake case. The oral arguments in early December focused mainly on whether the cake store’s owner would be forced by Colorado’s anti-discrimination laws to engage in compelled speech if he were required to provide a cake for a same-sex wedding. Yet Kennedy returned to the question of religion—and how to protect the people who oppose LGBT rights on religious grounds. Suggesting that the Colorado government agency had expressed intolerance towards the baker’s religion, Kennedy implied that he may be prepared to rule in favor of the baker. And everywhere that Kennedy goes, the Supreme Court is sure to follow.

The refusal of the Court to intervene in the spousal benefits case could portend another compromise, one that allows state and local governments to pick and choose which marriages they will support. The Texas state government is trying to stop the city of Houston from extending public employees’ state spousal benefits to same-sex couples. Houston had asked the Supreme Court to stop Texas’s lawsuit now, given the apparent constitutional violation in giving separate but unequal spousal benefits.

By declining to weigh in for now, the Roberts Court—like the Court that announced “all deliberate speed” in 1955—is sowing confusion about the justices’ commitment to equal citizenship. And although the Court may believe that delay shows respect for sincerely held religious beliefs, it will almost certainly encourage many to fight on with even more determination against same-sex marriage and gay rights more generally. If a state can deny these marital benefits, what other ways can they discriminate against same-sex couples? And if the baker wins, he will be followed by a chef, a dressmaker, or a DJ. New and unexpected businesses will claim a right to discriminate too.