Consider the tiny house, which has been sold as a means to downsize one’s life. The homes seem like they should be inexpensive, and compared to, say, a condo in New York City, they are. But that doesn’t mean they’re affordable. On its website, Rocky Mountain Tiny Houses estimates the average cost of one of its homes to be $37,000, and says it’s built homes as expensive as $100,000. Cost varies further depending on the price of land where the home is to be built, and the homes have limited resale value.

The ideal owner, then, is someone who can afford land that is properly zoned for the home, and can take the potential financial losses associated with building a niche domicile that he may not be able to sell. Meanwhile, he’s hardly invented anything new. He’s building a cabin, which poor people have lived in for centuries. He can put the cabin on a trailer and transport it, wonder of wonders—thus creating a mobile home, albeit one with dormer windows and maybe a dishwasher. Poor people also already live in mobile homes, though no one applauds them for their ingenuity. As Doree Shafrir put it for BuzzFeed in 2015, “It’s not new for people to be living in RVs or mobile homes; it’s just that now there’s a new vocabulary to gentrify living in a small space.”

Poor people also live in cars, and in vans, and when they do we generally say that they are homeless or something like it. In her 2017 book Nomadland, Jessica Bruder recounts the story of Linda May, who moves into an RV when she can no longer afford her trailer. May is 60 when she buys the RV, which she calls the Squeeze Inn; it is not a retirement home but a means to an end, a way for her to travel to seasonal jobs and whatever low-wage work she can find while keeping a roof over her head. May is on trend, as Bruder documents: There have always been Americans who travel the country in vehicles that double as homes.

Click through #vanlife on Instagram, however, and you probably won’t see any people like May. You’ll see mountain vistas and fireworks and interiors that look like an Urban Outfitters on wheels; there is a lot of sponsored content, starring attractive people in their 20s and 30s. The vibe is a deliberate aesthetic choice. Pretty pictures earn endorsements from companies that want to be associated with loose-limbed wanderlust, as Vanity Fair reported in 2017. Thus the #vanlife pays for itself. If you have $129,995 to spare, you can purchase a Living Van, which contains a “bathroom spa” and something called a “Euro loft.” Presumably no one will call the owner of a Living Van “homeless.”

Poverty is a trap. The difficulty of escaping it is one of its defining features. If you are born into poverty, you are born into a cell whose bars are no less real for their invisibility. Research conducted by psychologists Michael W. Kraus and Jacinth J.X. Tan concluded that most Americans overestimated the ease of transitioning from poverty to wealth. It’s partly wishful thinking, as Eric Jaffe summarized for CityLab in 2015: “Another test found that participants were more inclined to overestimate upward advance when they were reminded of their own goals, talent, and motivation.” The higher a person sat on the social ladder, the more likely they were to believe social mobility existed.