Voting rights advocates have good reason to celebrate the demise of President Donald Trump’s controversial Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, which he shut down on Wednesday amid mounting legal challenges. “Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud,” he said, incorrectly, “many states have refused to provide the [commission] with basic information relevant to its inquiry.” He also cited “endless legal battles at taxpayer expense.”

But the biggest threat posed by the commission—that the administration will seek to match state voter rolls with federal databases to justify a massive voter purge—looms larger than ever. Trump’s decision to shift the commission’s work over to the Department of Homeland Security, where it will draw less public scrutiny, is “very dangerous,” warns Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap, a Democrat on the commission who won a partial court victory after suing the panel for keeping him in the dark about its activities.

And the conservative anti-fraud activists who dominated the commission, including its vice chair and de facto head, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, aren’t about to stop making mischief. Kobach has said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials will now quickly start matching federal databases identifying noncitizens with state voter rolls. The Justice Department, moreover, shows no sign of backing down from its demand that states hand over evidence of following voter registration laws—widely seen as precursor to federal lawsuits that will pressure states to purge their voter rolls.

Voter purges may well be the new face of voter suppression, as J. Christian Adams, a commission member and anti-fraud activist, signaled last month at a gathering of the American Legislative Exchange Council. Adams told ALEC that voter ID is “yesterday’s fight,” and that the bigger threat to the election system is foreign interference by “aliens who are getting on the rolls and aliens who are voting.” Adams heads a group that’s been threatening state officials with claims that their voter rolls are inaccurate and demands to inspect them. Voting rights advocates call the move a voter purge campaign.