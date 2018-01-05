With the publication of his insider account of the White House, Fire and Fury, Michael Wolff has achieved the impossible: He’s gotten Donald Trump to agree with his hated foes in the Fake News Media. Trump has twice denounced Wolff’s tome as “phony”:

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Well, now that collusion with Russia is proving to be a total hoax and the only collusion is with Hillary Clinton and the FBI/Russia, the Fake News Media (Mainstream) and this phony new book are hitting out at every new front imaginable. They should try winning an election. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Many prominent journalists who cover Trump agree, casting doubts on both Wolff’s factual accuracy and his allegedly unethical approach to sourcing. Speaking on CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said Wolff “gets basic details wrong.... He creates a narrative that is notionally true, conceptually true, the details are often wrong.” Haberman noted an inconsistency between a Wolff column and his book (did Rupert Murdoch call Trump a “fucking idiot” or a “fucking moron”?), and claims that Wolff mischaracterized a Times article. Meanwhile, a number of subjects, including former deputy White House chief of staff Katie Walsh, are contesting quotes attributed to them in the book. Trump confidant Tom Barrack is quoted as saying of the president, “He’s not only crazy, he’s stupid.” On Twitter, Haberman reports that Barrack calls this quote “totally false.”

Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman has a more far-reaching criticism, accusing Wolff of breaking basic rules of journalism ethics in order to get his scoops:

For more than a year Wolff viciously attacked journalists, fueling public distrust in the news media in service of buttering up his Trump sources to...write a book that confirms what journalists like @maggieNYT have been reporting all along. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 5, 2018

So basically Wolff's approach was to lie in service of getting the truth. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) January 5, 2018

On substance, Haberman, Sherman, and other critics are absolutely right: Wolff is a shoddy, dishonest journalist and his book has to be read with suspicion. Wolff clearly plays loose with the facts, and he earned and maintained access to the administration by defending it against the media. As CNN notes, “While working on the book, he also publicly flattered his sources and criticized other news outlets for being too tough on Trump.” Wolff himself told the Today show, “I said what was necessary to get the story.”