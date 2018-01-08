Oprah Winfrey’s electrifying speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, on the occasion of receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, has reignited the idea that she’s the presidential hopeful the Democratic Party needs to defeat Donald Trump. Although Winfrey’s speech didn’t mention him by name, she spoke to the #MeToo moment which was fueled in no small part by anger that a boastful sexual harasser resides in the White House.

In the most moving moment of her speech, Winfrey told to the story of Recy Taylor, who in 1944 “was abducted by six armed white men, raped and left blindfolded by the side of the road, coming home from church.” Winfrey didn’t hesitate to draw contemporary lessons from the tale: “Recy Taylor died 10 days ago, just shy of her ninety-eighth birthday. She lived, as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. And for too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up. Their time is up.”

Is there any doubt that one of “those men” whose “time is up” is the president who boasted that his celebrity allowed him to “do anything” to women, even “grab them by the pussy”?

Watch @Oprah's full Cecil B. DeMille Award acceptance speech at the 75th #GoldenGlobes. #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/4MDm2aRlEi — O The Oprah Magazine (@O_Magazine) January 8, 2018

Winfrey’s longtime partner, Stedman Graham told the Los Angeles Times that “it’s up to the people,” but Winfrey “would absolutely do it.” And CNN reported that two close friends of Winfrey have confirmed that she is “actively thinking” about running for president.



