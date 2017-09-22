Holli Holliday, a consultant who, like Jones-DeWeever, worked on the survey, was flabbergasted by the results. “We looked at the numbers several times,” she told me. “We were shocked.” But plenty of black politicos at the conference were unsurprised by the poll’s findings. Mobbed by a raucous group of fans down one of Washington Convention Center’s vast corridors on Thursday afternoon, Reverend Al Sharpton vented, “It’s what I’ve been saying. People in the Democratic Party must deal with the issues that are concerning people on the ground, particularly black people. This whole move to try to go toward the right and get Trump voters that’ll never vote for them—they are going to start hemorrhaging black voters.”





Like Jones-DeWeever, Sharpton concluded, “This poll ought to be a signal to them that you cannot take your base vote for granted. You cannot go to other voters and make your base vote feel abandoned. This is a drop of 11 percent. You gotta remember that black women voted overwhelmingly for Hillary when white women voted for Trump. Now you’re sending every signal you’re going away from them, which gives the message, ‘I’m gonna to take y’all for granted. You ain’t got no place to go.’ That poll says they do have some place to go: They’ll stay home. And that’s dangerous. It has severe implications, if this is coming out in September, for the midterms, and it’s not good for New Jersey and Virginia now.”

Sharpton’s reference to the two governor’s races this fall speaks to the immediate political stakes of solidifying support from black women. Democrats can’t afford a deflated base, particularly in off-year elections where base turnout is everything. But this week’s polling also emphasizes long-term questions for the party: How could black women support be slipping at the very moment the Republican Party is consumed by white identity politics? And what does it say about Democrats’ identity as the multicultural party?

For both Avis Jones-DeWeever and Symone Sanders, the most vivid representation of the Democrats’ neglect of black women was the rollout of the party’s “A Better Deal” agenda in July. Congressional leadership trekked to the small town of Berryville, Virginia, to stage a press event in a park. Sanders said she cringed as the party “centered a message about the economy that does not include black women.” She told me, “They went way far out in the boonies of Virginia to launch it, when they could have gone down the street to Southeast D.C.” Meanwhile, Jones-DeWeever was incensed by the “Better Deal” slogan itself. “What the hell is that?” she asked. “Who are you going to motivate with that? Who are you going to inspire with that?” At the very least, Sanders said she’d have “launched the thing with some black women, with a multicultural coalition.” Both she and Jones-DeWeever would also have made the same change to Bernie Sanders’s clunky unity tour with DNC Chair Tom Perez back in the spring, which Jones-DeWeever thought was focused on “Bernie bros.”

Plenty of black men and white women would challenge that idea. But before his panel on Tuesday, Ellison acknowledged that black women often get short shrift in progressive discourse. “When we talk about racial justice, so often it’s the black men we end up talking about,” he said. “When we talk about gender justice, so often it’s the white women we end up talking about.” The crowd, which was comprised primarily of black women, then began to murmur with approval. “Where are all the sisters?” Ellison asked.

