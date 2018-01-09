No publisher can have a perfect grasp of what will happen to one of its books. After all, this year will see probably dozens of Trump books, many of them with boldface claims and insane revelations—two more, It’s Even Worse Than You Think by David Cay Johnston and Trumpocracy by David Frum, drop next week. Henry Holt could never have expected that the president of the United States would repeatedly tweet about the book, or that his attorneys would deliver a cease-and-desist letter demanding that it stop publication, two actions that guaranteed the book would sell tens of thousands of copies. Devil’s Bargain, like Fire and Fury, had Steve Bannon’s cooperation and drove a ton of news—it arguably led to Bannon’s ouster from the White House. But the president shrugged it off. Holt was “taken by surprise based on the free publicity of a cease and desist order,” one bookstore owner told me.



That is undoubtedly true, but it still overlooks a number of factors that drove interest in Fire and Fury. The president began tweeting about the book because of widely circulated excerpts published in The Guardian and New York. The very nature of the book also practically guaranteed that it would make a splash. Not only did Michael Wolff capture senior White House officials attacking the competency of the president and his children, he provided the first lengthy fly-on-the-wall view of life in the White House. That Wolff did so by being duplicitous—he got into the White House’s good graces by publishing columns attacking the press for its treatment of Trump—only made the book more newsworthy. Henry Holt not only had the first Game Change-style book about the Trump White House, but also an author who, unlike Game Change authors Mark Halperin and John Heilmann, was more than willing to burn his sources.



But Holt didn’t know what it had in its hands. If it did, it “clearly didn’t tell the [sales representatives] or whoever decides how many copies to print,” one amused bookstore owner told me. “Everyone at the store found out the same way everyone else did—from the news,” one bookseller said.



Holt has managed to rush reprints, and some copies have gone out to stores. The booksellers I spoke to were somewhat mollified by Holt’s decision to set aside a substantial number of copies for independent stores in its initial reprint. But the consequences for Holt’s dithering will nevertheless be real. By dramatically failing to meet demand, Holt will lose hundreds, if not thousands, of sales due to piracy. Hot-button books like Fire and Fury are a lifeline for retailers big and small (Barnes & Noble, in particular, just reported a steep decline in holiday revenue), and by under-printing Fire and Fury, Holt has essentially ceded sales to Amazon. Because the electronic edition cannot go out of stock by definition, and because Amazon has an effective monopoly on the sale of electronic books, it was essentially the only retailer selling the book over the weekend.



For Henry Holt and its parent company Macmillan, these screw-ups are small beer. Four days after Fire and Fury was published, Macmillan announced that it was already the company’s fastest seller in history. Holt did not respond to a request for comment for this story, but Macmillan’s CEO John Sargent reassured booksellers via The Wall Street Journal that it was rushing one million copies to print and “shipping books every day.” For a company that needs to move on from its mainstay political author, the disgraced former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly, this is welcome news. But because the vast majority of sales were electronic, that means that the vast majority of those sales were made by Amazon, whose power publishers have tried to circumvent for more than a decade.