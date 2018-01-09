This weekend, the Golden Globes were filled with actresses dressed in black, some who had brought anti-violence and labor organizers as their dates, in support of the ongoing #MeToo movement and the new #TimesUp campaign. The latter is an effort by famous, wealthy women to reach out to obscure, working women in solidarity to end sexual harassment, just the latest sign that something in the culture is shifting. But just before the awards, The New York Times ran the latest op-ed to voice concern that outing powerful men for sexual harassment will, somehow, end flirting, fun, and romance.

These arguments are all more or less the same, though some of the writers—like Daphne Merkin, author of the Times piece—claim to be feminists. As Merkin puts it, “Expressing sexual interest is inherently messy and, frankly, nonconsensual—one person, typically the man, bites the bullet by expressing interest in the other, typically the woman—whether it happens at work or at a bar.” The concern is that making sure sex is consensual will wind up “stripping sex of eros,” as Merkin writes.

These pieces seem to assume—even when written by women—that men are incapable of interpreting signals from other people about sexual interest. So men must be allowed to blunder headfirst into a “nonconsensual” encounter, because otherwise, how would we ever figure out how to have sex? This depiction of how sexual encounters happen is not all that different from what Donald Trump described in the Access Hollywood tape: “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”



Plenty of men who are not alleged serial sexual harassers have also expressed concerns, in public and private, that they have unwittingly crossed lines. When the “shitty media men” list went public, I was not the only woman writer who received emails from men asking if they were on it. Some of this concern is genuine—some men are very clearly grappling with this moment, trying to learn to be better. Others may not be, including those who seem to think that the answer is doubling down on a workplace without women or following the “Pence Rule,” named after Vice President Mike Pence, who refuses to have dinner with a woman unless his wife is present.