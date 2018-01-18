This is a near-perfect representation of Trump’s “America First” trade policy. But SEIA, the solar industry’s trade group, says tariffs on Chinese solar products will take America from first to dead last. After all, China was the main reason why world prices of solar panels dropped 80 percent from 2008 and 2013, and those price reductions caused huge increases in U.S. solar installations. In 2016, solar became the largest source of new electric generating capacity for the first time. What happens if prices rise again because of tariffs?

GTM Research / SEIA U.S. Solar Market Insight report

SEIA fears that higher equipment prices will decrease demand for solar energy, which would both stifle a growing job market and slow the growth of clean power. If utilities and homeowners can’t access cheap solar products, they’ll be less likely to choose solar for electricity generation. And if electric utilities and homeowners stop choosing solar, jobs in product installation and electricity generation—which make up the majority of U.S. solar jobs—will plummet. “As one the least expensive energy sources in America, solar is a major force in the U.S. economy, spurring billions of dollars in investment each year,” the SEIA’s website reads. “This incredible growth will be stopped in its tracks if this petition prevails.”

If Trump decides not to levy tariffs on solar equipment from China, the solar market will triple in the next five years, according to SEIA. seia.org

Suniva and SolarWorld argue that cost increases won’t impact consumer demand for solar products. Rather, tariffs on Chinese goods would increase U.S. solar jobs, they say, because the U.S. solar manufacturing sector would grow to make up for lost business from China. But not all U.S. solar manufacturers agree. “The tariffs requested by Suniva would more than double the price of solar panels in the U.S., undercutting the cost-competitiveness of solar and reversing its high growth trajectory,” a group of 27 manufacturers wrote in a letter to the International Trade Commission. “We would be forced to cut our operations, seriously endangering manufacturing jobs at our factories.”

These arguments on their own are unlikely to sway Trump, who has a demonstrated preference for the fossil fuel industry over renewable energy. But in this rare case, solar advocates have the support of Republican lawmakers, monied conservative groups, and even Fox News host Sean Hannity.

The reason for their opposition varies. Free-market groups like the Heritage Foundation and the American Legislative Exchange Council are opposed to protectionist trade measures, believing global markets should work without government interference. Hannity says that because Suniva and Solarworld are both in financial turmoil—the former is bankrupt, the latter insolvent—and seeking a “bailout” from the government. And Republicans like Ralph Norman—one of 33 GOP congresspeople who signed a letter opposing solar tariffs last month—don’t want to stifle a growing industry. “It is predicted that these trade protections could cost South Carolina alone 7,000 jobs,” he said in an email, noting that his state only has 7,900 solar jobs to begin with.