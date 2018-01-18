Back home, she enters a virtual reality pavilion outside the U.N. where users can experience a Syrian refugee camp—a gee-wiz fundraising tool. Inside the General Assembly, after a strike on a humanitarian convoy in Syria in a zone where only Russian and Syrian planes fly, she asks her Russian counterpart, “Are you truly incapable of shame? Is there nothing that can shame you?” In a calmer moment, Power, who herself immigrated from Ireland at age 8, leads a citizenship ceremony for a group of immigrants including her nanny Maria. In the case of Syria she says, there was “no issue where my thoughts and my ideals and my feelings had such a marginal impact.” Rhodes counters that he and the president believed that in Syria “you don’t have anything that allows a foreign intervention to succeed,” such as coalition partners and a coherent opposition to back in pursuit of regime change. So much for Ambassador Power’s feelings.

Rhodes is a creature of windowless offices who writes presidential speeches in frantic last-minute all-nighter sessions the same way he operated in college. He stares out the windows of planes at clouds, thoughtfully. He gazes out at the sea in Cuba, where he’s led negotiations for the thaw of relations between the island and the superpower, an initiative that began in 2014 and culminated with Obama’s visit to Havana in March 2016. What we get little sense of from The Final Year is the substance of such deals and their negotiations, though we’re told, by Rhodes, that these negotiations take place at the tables of windowless hotel conference rooms full of unappetizing looking sandwiches.

It would be difficult to address the substance of the Obama administration’s foreign policy achievements in 2016 simply because the deals it struck were complicated and contentious. And many parts of the world—Israel, Yemen, Libya, most of Africa, all of Latin America—are simply left out of this documentary. Don’t go looking to The Final Year for a critique of American power or the future of relations with China. Rhodes describes the dilemma of dealing with reporters who ask: Which is the higher priority, the bigger threat, “ISIL or climate change”? The honest answer—that climate change is an existential threat to the entire planet and therefore a greater threat and higher priority than the terrorist state in Iraq and Syria (which was anyway then in the process of being defeated)—would only serve to give Fox News a talking point that the Obama administration was soft on terrorism.



No wonder someone in Rhodes’s position would develop contempt for the simple-minded establishment and the simpler-minded press. Rhodes, who is now 40, became famous in the spring of 2016 after a profile of him by David Samuels ran in the New York Times Magazine. He drew a lot of fire for his habit of referring to the liberal interventionist foreign policy establishment as “the Blob.” Of reporters who cover U.S. foreign policy, he said they were typically 27 years old and only experienced in covering political campaigns: “They literally know nothing.” The fallout from the profile, he tells Barker, was “pretty terrible,” and we see him apologizing to the White House press corps. The episode showed he knew less than he thought about manipulating the media. It’s also a reason why he and Power, both writers first and not immune to the charms of fame, were willing to give Barker access to make a film that often feels like a soft-focus celebrity portrait.

In his early twenties, Rhodes was an aspiring novelist pursuing an MFA in creative writing when he had a conversion experience watching the September 11 attacks occur from a polling station in Brooklyn. He reveres Don DeLillo, the novelist who’s done the most to portray “the individual who finds himself negotiating both the vast currents of history and a very specific kind of power dynamics”—someone like any of the characters in The Final Year. Although The Final Year is alive to the quotidian details of its characters’ lives—all those windowless rooms, all those planes, the overstuffed backpack Rhodes seems to lug everywhere, at home and abroad—it isn’t otherwise much like a DeLillo novel. It isn’t, like his novels, paranoid or funny or, despite its tragic surprise ending, full of dread. It is, like Obama himself, optimistic about the state of the world. History, the president tells us, “zigs and zags” but “the trendlines” move in direction of progress. “Trendlines”—one of those professional-elite, management-consultant-speak words that had a habit of creeping into the semi-poetic voice he and Rhodes crafted. It’s certainly preferable to “shithole.”