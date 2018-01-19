The Washington Post reported that, as of Thursday, there was “wide confusion across the park system” about how this would actually work. “We don’t have a plan yet,” Death Valley National Park spokesperson Abby Wines said. “We just got a memo about this yesterday. Today’s the first day we’re seriously thinking about this.” Experts also told the Post that keeping parks open without non-essential staff would “pose serious risks to tourists as well as to the parks themselves. Park staff provides safety guidance to visitors, including which trails are safe and what sort of equipment is needed to traverse them.”

Wade, who spent more than 30 years at the Park Service and is a founder of the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, agreed. “The capacity for rescue if a visitor gets into an accident is going to be limited,” he said. “There might be some EMTs and law enforcement around, but if there’s a problem that needs more people, those people aren’t going to be available.”



National parks and monuments were closed to the public during the government shutdown of 2013, causing widespread public outrage. Mark Wilson/Getty

Protecting visitors from danger is one worry, but so is protecting the parks from the visitors. “The biggest question in my mind is protection of resources,” Wade said. National parks are protected for a reason, the larger ones often containing sensitive ecosystems, endangered species, coveted petrified wood, and artifacts. Poachers and vandals may see an opportunity in the lack of trail guides and other staffers who monitor the parks. “Archeological resources become more vulnerable for looting, the risk of illegal hunting increases,” Wade said.

“You don’t want parks open without bathrooms open. Imagine how much exposed feces there might be.”

And then there’s the issue of bathrooms, which reportedly would close due to a lack of maintenance workers. One current National Park Service employee—a veteran ranger who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation—told me this was legitimately his biggest concern, especially if the shutdown lasts as long as previous ones (the 2013 shutdown lasted 17 days). “That’s the number one thing they teach you in ranger school: You don’t want parks open without bathrooms open,” he said. Large parks, like Death Valley, get about 3,000 visitors a day on average. What happens if there aren’t any bathrooms? “Imagine how much exposed feces there might be,” he said.

The veteran ranger said his co-workers would share his concerns. “These people dedicate their lives to managing and protecting these places, and [Trump’s] saying just open it to the public because they have a right to it—but at the same time, we’re also not allowing you to protect it today,” he said. “Something seems wrong about that to me.” Wade agreed. “The purpose for park staff is to provide visitor services and protect resources,” he said. “I think they would be bothered by their inability to do what they believe they should be doing.”