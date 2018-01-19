On Thursday, Amazon announced that it had a finally whittled the hundreds of cities vying to house its second headquarters to just 20. The finalists are scattered throughout the country, from Los Angeles to Austin to Boston to Washington, D.C. (which has three candidates in the mix, including the nebulous “Northern Virginia”). They all more or less offer what Amazon is looking for. Quality of life is high. Public transportation, for the most part, exists. And there are incentives upon incentives—tax breaks, land grants, workforce training funds, and more tax breaks.

This announcement should end what has been an embarrassing and depressing nationwide spectacle, in which cities debased themselves in attempts to gain Amazon’s favor. The mayor of Kansas City (not a finalist) wrote 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.com. The mayor of New York (a finalist, unfortunately) lit up the Empire State Building “Amazon Orange.” Georgia’s Stonecrest (not a finalist) promised to make Jeff Bezos its King. And every location has offered Amazon the billions in incentives it is looking for.



But for the cities that made the cut, the race to the bottom may only be beginning. Amazon likely already has a real shortlist in mind. Denver has long been considered a favorite and Washington should be considered one as well, given that it takes up 15 percent of the finalists and would presumably help the company in the regulatory wars to come. In reality, the shortlist is a longlist, designed for Amazon to get a second round of kickbacks, perks, and stunts. But it’s not worth it.



The offer that Amazon is making to cities is straightforward. In exchange for a sweetheart deal, the company will bring tens of thousands of high-paying jobs and spend $5 billion in capital expenditures. These jobs and investments, in turn, will presumably create other forms of growth, which will raise standards of living and tax revenue, and possibly even turn the location of HQ2 into a second Silicon Valley where tech jobs beget other tech jobs.

