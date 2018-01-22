Slimani writes some very good scenes about the women nannies of Paris. She describes the other people in the park, the homeless and useless. Crack-smoking teenagers, children in the sandpit. Along with those who have long stretches of leisure time, the park holds society’s surplus people and its workers. A young nanny called Wafa “sometimes feels afraid that she will grow old in one of these parks. That she’ll feel her knees crack on these old frozen benches, that she won’t be strong enough to lift up a child any more.”

But these scenes, however brilliantly realized, have little to do with the plot propelling the novel, a psychodrama about shifts in power, shifts in mental health, and a fixation upon children. All of this, crucially, takes place inside the house. It’s difficult to see how the inside and the outside of the apartment connect, except to underscore how odd it is that Louise’s employers can’t see how ill she is.

The murdering-nanny plot feels totally disjointed from the rest of the novel, not least because we never really get a sense of Louise’s motives. And no wonder, since it was lifted wholesale from the headlines. Louise is named after the British nanny Louise Woodward, whose conviction for involuntary manslaughter of a baby in her care provoked the “shaken baby syndrome” controversy in the late 1990s. And in 2012, a nanny named Yoselyn Ortega killed the two children of Marina and Kevin Krim in New York City. The crime was splashed across papers everywhere, and the intimate details of the aftermath were tabloid catnip. These included Marina’s terrible scream upon finding her slain children, how it sounded to the neighbors.

Almost every detail of the Ortega crime is reproduced in The Perfect Nanny, from the number of children, to the nanny’s suicide attempt at the scene, to the bathtub where the bodies were found. Novelists draw inspiration from current events all the time, but this crime was so recent, and the parents must still be in such pain, that Slimani’s decision feels almost unseemly. It doesn’t help that the social themes outside the apartment are much better realized that those inside it, which makes one suspect that Slimani is trying to hang prestige material on what is essentially a grubby voyeuristic exercise. Like Gone Girl, the novel deserves praise for pulling off a tricky plot with nuance. But in the future, Slimani might want to come up with her own stories.